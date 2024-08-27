A clip of former Little Mix legend and angel of our dreams Jade Thirlwall casually eviscerating Noel Gallagher has gone viral following the news of an Oasis reunion.

In the biggest news for heterosexual music fans since The Killers released “Mr Brightside,” the legendary British rock band Oasis has confirmed that they’ll be back for a 2025 reunion tour, having healed a 16-year rift between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

While the brothers and the band might have patched things up, the news has prompted a clip of Jade Thirlwall (of former Little Mix fame and now solo stardom) dragging the older Oasis member for filth.

The legendary clapback, which originally aired on BBC current affairs show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, was prompted by comments made by Noel after Little Mix won the BRIT award for Best British Group in 2021.

The trio (made up of Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock) were the first ever girl group to win the award, which Oasis also won in 1996.

At the time, Gallagher told The Sun: “Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis. Not even in the same f***ing sport…”

“Record company guys constantly say, ‘Oh these guys are the real deal.’ And I think, ‘You wouldn’t know the real deal if it bit you on the f**king arse, mate.”

Jade waited until her appearance on the show to issue the now iconic read, saying: “[Noel said] something about that we were undeserving of the BRIT Award because we’re women and don’t… well, we do write music, but he thinks we don’t write music.

“Yeah, shame really. Because you know, we are definitely the most successful girl group in the country, but he’s not even the most successful performer in his family.”

The clip has resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), prompting another wave of admiration for the “Angel of My Dreams” singer.

“I loved when Jade schooled the lesser talented one from [Oasis] though,” one fan wrote. “[What a] moment.”

Drag Race‘s Willam wrote: “Perfect example of shade.”

“Will never not share this because this is one of the best off the cuff reads I’ve ever seen,” another fan added, with another person calling the South Shields-born star a “f**king icon.”

“She really doesn’t play about Little Mix,” another wrote.

Oasis’s tour – named Oasis Live ’25 – has confirmed gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin. We’re not sure Jade will be in attendance, though.

