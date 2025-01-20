Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall will headline the UK’s queer pop event, Mighty Hoopla festival 2025.

Having shot to fame as a member of multi-platinum selling, BRIT Award winning pop phenomenon Little Mix, Jade Thirlwall – now known simply as ‘Jade’ – will headline Mighty Hoopla this summer.

The two-day festival will take place in Brockwell Park, South London, on 31 May and 1 June.

Jade, who was reportedly invited to headline the event after festival organisers were inundated with messages from fans requesting her, will perform on the main stage on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Thirlwall announced her upcoming performance at Mighty Hooplay, writing, “I thought instead of being in the crowd every year in a wig/shit disguise, why not be up there putting on a show instead lol”.

She added: “So excited to play at one of my favourite festivals and have fun performing with the community that makes me feel so loved. Can’t wait to see you.”

Thirlwall will be joined by “Love Sex Magic” hit-maker Ciara, “Leave (Get Out)” singer JoJo, international icon Kesh, Violet Chachki’s collab mate Allie X, British superstar Jamelia, G Flip, Pixie Lott, Lamar and queer rap legend Big Freedia, to name but a few.

Also returning to Mighty Hoopla is Queertopia – a stage dedicated to showcasing the best up-and-coming names within the queer space.

You may like to watch

The stage will be headlined by musical visionary Moonchild Sanelly who will be joined by other queer talents such as fast-rising Australian star Jude York, Turkish artist INJI and English singer/songwriter Hannah Diamond.

Last year, Thirlwall released her debut single “Angel of My Dreams” and a video of her dragging Noel Gallagher went viral.

Tickets for Mighty Hoopla 2025 are available now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.