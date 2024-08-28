Why Grindr now makes a grunting noise after ‘wild’ new update

Social networking app Grindr now makes a ‘grunt’ noise when you ‘tap’ a profile to get someone’s attention – and there’s a very specific reason why.

The Grindr app has been used primarily by gay, bisexual and trans men looking to ‘network’ (wink wink) since 2009, but it’s now offering an entirely new way for users to get their grunts going.

One of the features of the location-based app is the ability to ‘tap’ someone via their profile; the action sends a little fire emoji and notification to the user to indicate interest.

On Monday (26 August), users noticed a change from the usual muted chirp effect to a (quite loud) grunt.

Jokes about grunting on Grindr aside, there’s a distinct reason why the sound has been changed, and much like Luca Guadagnino’s recent sexy sports drama Challengers, it’s about being horny and tennis.

The noise has been timed to that of the US Open tennis tournament, and will run until its close (9 September), offering users a way to express their love of balls flying at faces both on and off the court.

You may like to watch

“Serving Grunt. Like ’em loud?” a notification from the app read, on the same day the grunt sound was implemented. Users can hear it for themself by going to ‘Settings’ in their dashboard, and toggling the ‘Sound’ option.

The official update notes read: “In the spirit of the US Open, Grindr’s taking a swing at something new—introducing the ‘grunt’ notification sound. That’s right, tennis grunts. They’re hot, they’re heavy, and now they’re part of your Grindr experience.”

Of course, the new Grindr sound has provided a hilarious bevy of memes on the timeline of X, including one user asking: “Why are you telling me to Serve Grunt?”

grindr what the fuck does this notification even mean



i haven't used your service in like an entire calendar year. why are you telling me to Serve Grunt pic.twitter.com/lubjINWdQs — thorny (Diseased)🇵🇸🏴 (@thinkiamsad) August 25, 2024

“The Grindr grunt update is wild,” another wrote.

A third added: “Grindr, this Treasure Island Media ass sounding grunt when someone taps me is a lot when I forget to have my phone on Do Not Disturb. What happened to the mindful, and demure brrrp?” Note to readers: Do not google Treasure Island Media on office time or devices.

the grindr grunt sound is throwing me off omg — char (@cha_rrrrrrrrrr) August 26, 2024

No one:

Grindr on a Sunday afternoon: SERVING GRUNT? — Yappell Roan (@gaynotyetontv) August 26, 2024

Happy grunting, Grindr users. Don’t forget your rackets.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.