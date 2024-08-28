Disgraced Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer says that he’s selling his beloved truck because he “can’t afford gas anymore,” with Google searches for the term “is Armie Hammer broke?” spiking in the wake of the revelation.

The 38-year-old actor, also known for The Social Network and The Man from U.N.C.L.E, explained that his beloved truck is too costly in a 2-minute 40-second Instagram video uploaded on Tuesday (27 August).

After being accused of cannibalism and sexual assault, Hammer disappeared from Hollywood and took with him the possibility of a sequel to Luca Guadagnino’s acclaimed LGBTQ+ film Call Me By Your Name.

Hammer says that since returning to Los Angeles he has spent “$400 or $500 worth of gas” on the truck – which he says he brought his children home from the hospital in – in just “a couple of weeks”.

“I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself because I’ve had pickup trucks for a long time and I have loved this truck intensely,” he notes.

He goes on to say that he has many happy memories in the truck, including several road trips and car camping experiences, but he now has to sell it because he “can’t afford it… I can’t afford the gas anymore.”

“I got a new car, it’s tiny, it’s a hybrid, I’m probably going to put $10 in it a month,” he continues.

“Here’s to new beginnings, it’s my birthday tomorrow. I will be starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, a new life in Los Angeles.”

Armie Hammer faces multiple accusations of assault and cannibalism. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty)

A breakdown of the Armie Hammer allegations and controversies

Controversy surrounding Hammer dates back to 2017, but the allegations only came to light in early 2021.

Following a series of accusations from former partners, Hammer was dropped by his agency WME and removed from several projects.

The first to come forward was 24-year-old Effie Angelova who alleged Hammer raped her when they briefly dated in 2017. In March 2021, Los Angeles police launched a probe into Effie’s claim.

“I thought he was going to kill me,” Effie recalled. She claimed he “repeatedly slammed” her face against a wall, bruising her, alongside other “violent acts”.

The alleged incident occurred on 24 April 2017 in Los Angeles, Effie alleged. “I tried to get away and he wouldn’t let me,” she claimed. He was married at the time to his now ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Hammer’s legal team stepped in to try and counter Effie’s accusations, stating it was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

Following that, an explosive batch of messages, which have not been proved legitimate, came to light, which were allegedly sent to both Angelova and other women, and were sent between 2016 and 2020.

He appeared to write to one woman in the unverified messages that he is “100 per cent a cannibal” and “desired to drink your blood”. In another, he allegedly asked a woman to “live and obey and be my slave”.

Accusations continued to mount as Hammer’s ex-partners Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze joined the conversation.

Vucekovich said she and Hammer dated for five months and claimed he said he wanted to “take a bite” out of her and would suck on her bloody wounds.

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” she alleged.

“He sucks out all the goodness you have left,” she added. “That’s what he did to me. I gave and gave and gave until it hurt.”

Lorenze claimed that he branded her and talked about “consuming her”.

She alleged that Hammer etched the letter “A” into her groin area with a sharp knife during sex.

“He said he wanted to collect a kitchen knife to make it bigger, but then as it bled, he started licking it,” she said.

Hammer’s lawyers continued to deny the accusations while Hammer moved into a rehabilitation clinic near Orlando, Florida, for “drug, alcohol, and sex issues.”

Following the alleged abuse crimes, Discovery+ made House of Hammer, a three-part docuseries that investigated the accusations which features the testimonies of two of Hammer’s ex-girlfriends, Vucekovich and Julia Morrison and dug into the actor’s family past.

Finally, in 2023, Hammer broke his silence and stated his interest in BDSM originated from having been sexually abused as a child.

“What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that was completely out of my control,” he told Air Mail journalist James Kirchick. “I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency.

While he still denies the rape, he admitted to being “an a**hole” during his several relationships.

Armie Hammer was asked directly by Piers Morgan if he was a cannibal (YouTube)

Hammer then took part in an interview with Piers Morgan in July 2024.

In the lengthy face-to-face encounter, he denied having ever eaten human flesh and doubled down on refuting rape allegations.

Hammer insisted that Effie’s messages represented consensual role-play: “These messages [were a part of] a very intense affair, very sexually charged between two people with similar proclivities and kinks… when you take them outside that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn’t look too good.”

“None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries.”