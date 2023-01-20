Dakota Johnson is no stranger to saying what she wants, when she wants – even if it’s a joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, also known for famously putting Ellen DeGeneres in her place, left the audience at last night’s Sundance Film Festival dinner stunned with the joke about Hammer’s alleged cannibalistic fantasies.

Taking to the stage to present her A Bigger Splash collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the film festival’s international icon award, Johnson joked that she was nearly cast as the used and abused peach in the 2017 film Call Me by Your Name.

Starring Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, the film is best known for a scene in which one character (Chalamet’s Elio) ejaculates into a peach which is then eaten by another (Hammer’s Oliver).

“It was unfortunate,” she began. “Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach but our schedules conflicted. Thank god though because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer had tried to eat.”

Dakota Johnson jokes that she wasn’t cast in #CallMeByYourName: “Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.” pic.twitter.com/9RZqeu4SCN — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2023

The shocking gag received a lukewarm response from the audience, as stifled laughter and gasps slowly rolled into a few cheers.

“It’s been five years since that film premiered here and Luca hasn’t stopped taking us to exciting places,” she continued, referring to the director’s latest film Bones And All which stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as a pair of young cannibalistic lovers. “Who knew cannibalism was so popular?”

Dakota Johnson with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino after joking about Armie Hammer. (Getty/ Vivien Killilea)

Hammer was hit by the explosive accusations in early 2021, when a woman under the name of ‘House of Effie’ alleged that the actor had sent her and other women a series of explicit messages about his desire to “drink blood”, among other fantasies.

The women claimed that other messages included mention of sexual violence, while one supposedly saw Hammer state that he is “100 per cent a cannibal”. Since the initial claims came to light, Hammer has also been hit with allegations of rape and sexual abuse.

He has repeatedly denied all accusations, with his attorney saying that all interactions with his sexual partners were “completely consensual”.

Despite the claims against Hammer tarnishing the legacy of Call Me by Your Name, Guadagnino said last month that if the film were to ever receive a sequel, he would be open to Hammer’s character Oliver returning.

“I would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies,” Guadangnino said. “Why? Because I truly love the actors I work with, so I want to repeat the joy of doing what we did together.”