Armie Hammer has spoken in his first interview since being accused of several sexual abuse allegations.

The Call Me by Your Name star broke his silence for the first time after multiple shocking allegations across 2021, involving cannibalism, rape, and sexual assault, were uncovered.

A woman using the alias “House of Effie” accused Hammer of rape, sexual coercion, and sending her and other women a series of explicit messages about his desire to “drink blood.”

He has frequently denied the allegations but has admitted to being emotionally abusive toward former partners.

Speaking to Air Mail journalist James Kirchick, Hammer explained that his interest in BDSM originated from having been sexually abused as a child.

“What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that was completely out of my control,” he said. “I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency.

“Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way when I had no control. My interests then went to – I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”

Armie Hammer has routinely denied the allegations that he is a cannibal and that he raped his ex-girlfriend. (Getty)

Los Angeles police first began investigating a sexual assault case, with Hammer as the main suspect, in early 2021.

Effie alleged that, while she was dating the actor, he would use “manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me.”

She claimed that things became worse in 2017 after Hammer allegedly raped her in Los Angeles.

“I tried to get away and he wouldn’t let me,” she added. “He then left with no concern or well-being. I was completely in shock and I couldn’t believe that someone I loved did that to me.”

At the height of the controversy in 2021, Hammer admitted to contemplating suicide.

He went into great detail about the allegations, saying that, while he still denies the rape, he admitted to being “an a**hole” during his several relationships.

He further acknowledged his abusiveness towards former partners Courtney Vucekovish and Paige Lorenze, who have both accused him of sexual misconduct.

“I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own.

“That’s an imbalance of power in the situation,” he said.

Lorenze described their two-month relationship as a “real-life 50 Shades of Grey without the love.”

She claimed that, during that time, he had desires of “consuming her,” which he reportedly told her was “not criminal” and “normal behaviour.”

“I thought that this is what it was. I thought I was safe,” she added. “You can be just as traumatised by consensual sex. It’s unacceptable that he coerces women into agreeing to let him hurt them.

“I want Armie to address his demons, see the pain and trauma that he has caused me and other women.”

Hammer claimed that, over the past few years, he has taken steps to improve his treatment of women.

“I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was,” he said. “I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything.

“I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”