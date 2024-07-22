Actor Armie Hammer has addressed allegations of cannibalism and assault, in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Hammer, who starred opposite Timothée Chalamet in the gay romance Call Me By Your Name in 2017, denied the allegations again, telling Morgan that he had never eaten human flesh in the lengthy interview.

Morgan directly asked Hammer if he’d ever “eaten any human flesh,” to which Hammer replied, “No. Not a question I’d ever thought I’d have to answer by the way. But no, never.”

Referring to texts from Armie Hammer that emerged in 2021, revealing graphic content that expressed cannibalistic desires and rape fantasies, Hammer said: “These messages [were a part of] a very intense affair, very sexually charged between two people with similar proclivities and kinks… when you take them outside that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn’t look too good.”

He said the texts represented consensual role play, particularly with one woman, Effie Angelova, who claimed that Hammer had raped her in 2017.

“I think it was born out of a desire… like, ‘I want you so totally that I want to eat you’. I don’t think that’s any different than when someone looks at a baby and goes: ‘Look at those cute, little, fat legs, I just want to eat you up’. There’s a part of the brain that controls cuteness aggression,” Hammer continued.

“None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries.”

The Lone Ranger actor was first accused of cannibalism, rape and sexual assault three years ago after a woman using the Instagram user name House of Effie came forward. She and Hammer had a four-year-long affair, and he sent her graphic and violent texts about cannibalism, rape fantasies and his desire to drink her blood, she alleged.

Armie Hammer has routinely denied the allegations that he is a cannibal and that he raped his ex-girlfriend. (Getty)

Two other women, Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, then came forward.

Vucekovich said she dated Hammer for five months in 2020 and claimed that during the relationship, he subjected her to emotional abuse, sexual coercion and unsafe behaviour.

“He did some things with me that I wasn’t comfortable with. For God knows what reason, he convinced me that these things were OK and he put me in some dangerous situations where I was not OK, where he was heavily drinking, and I wasn’t drinking that way and it scared me. I didn’t feel comfortable,” Vucekovich said.

Speaking to Page Six, Lorenze alleged the star, seen most recently in Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Death on the Nile, branded her with the letter ‘A’ and bruised her, sexually coerced her and took graphic photos of her without her consent.

Responding to the “branding” accusations, Hammer told Morgan: “There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand [where] I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter ‘A’ — just like the tip of a small knife.

“I mean, there wasn’t even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape. It’s along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other.”

Hammer was dropped by his agency and a number of film projects in the wake of the allegations, with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino cancelling plans for a sequel.

Los Angeles police began an investigation, but he was never charged. Hammer previously admitted being emotionally abusive but insisted that all sexual encounters were consensual.