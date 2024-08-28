‘Very demure’ TikTok creator Jools Lebron has enlisted a legal team after reportedly encountering a trademark issue with her viral phrase, giving an update to her followers: “We got it handled.” Very demure, very cutesy.

TMZ reported on 23 August that a person named Jefferson Bates, from Washington, filed to trademark Lebron’s phrase, “very demure, very mindful.”

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the trademark was intended for use in marketing, advertising, and promotion.

Taking to TikTok on 27 September, the trans content creator — who previously said that the success of the phrase would allow her to finance her gender-affirming care — addressed the claims head-on.

“Divas, on the trademark front, I feel like I have to say something,” Lebron began. “We got it handled, and I’m going to leave it at that.

“We got it handled,” she reiterated. “Mama’s got a team now!”

Lebron continued: “It’s getting handled. I appreciate you guys tagging me, I appreciate all the mentions. Keep an eye out!”

One TikToker called @ralucasnotvibingrn on the site, claimed to file to trademark “very demure, very cutesy” for Lebron, and offered to transfer it to the original star at no cost.

Raluca said: “Hi Jools! I know you’re going through a lot right now because that a**hole trademarked ‘very demure, very mindful’. I wanted to let you know that I went ahead and trademarked ‘very demure, very cutesy’ and I don’t want anything for it.

“I would love to transfer the ownership of this trademark to you, the reason that I did it was so that nobody else could trademark it, and so you didn’t have to worry about it so much.”

A since-deleted clip at the time of the trademark reports saw Lebron crying as she explained that she “invested so much money and time into this”, and didn’t “even know what I could have done better because I didn’t have the resources”.

A representative of Jools Lebron did not respond to PinkNews’ request for comment at the time.