Kim Dracula debunks claims that Jojo Siwa is their sister in wild viral video

After claims surfaced suggesting that indie musician Kim Dracula and Jojo Siwa are related, Kim Dracula addressed the misinformation in a TikTok video and debunked the myth.

TikTokers began sharing the claims earlier this week, with one person sharing a video while a Kim Dracula track was playing, writing: “I was today years old when I found out Jojo Siwa’s brother made this song.”

People said that the evidence for the two stars being related stemmed from the fact that they look a little bit alike and are signed to the same music label – Columbia Records – and both have shared separate photos and videos that showed them working on their music individually at the same studio in Los Angeles.

However, even the most quick Google search clearly shows that the two are not related. Jojo Siwa does have a brother but his name is Jayden and he is certainly not a musician using the name Kim Dracula.

Jayden is in fact a vlogger turned real-estate agent while Kim Dracula has a brother named Thomas, not a sister.

Kim Dracula shared a three-minute video on TikTok addressing the speculation directly, though they said they would rather be discussing their music instead of talking about Siwa.

They said: “Here’s the gosh-darn honest to gosh truth. We’re not related, I don’t know Jojo and I’ve never spoken to Jojo. I’m from an island in the middle of nowhere and Jojo’s from a flipping TV show.”

“Never spoken to her. That’s it, that’s the whole mystery solved. It is a bunch of coincidences, coincidences happen. That is not my sister. She doesn’t talk like me, the same accent that I have, we’re not from the same place.”

“No disrespect to her, I think she’s cool in fact. I think she actually gets way too much hate for no reason, honestly, so be nice to Jojo man. All I really care about is art and that y’all hear the messages and the things I’ve got to say,” they added.

Who is Kim Dracula?

Kim Dracula is a non-binary Australian alternative/indie music artist from Tasmania, Australia who uses they/them pronouns. Kim Dracula is their stage name; their real name is Samuel Wellings.

Kim Dracula does metal covers of songs that are not originally metal songs, with one of their most famous covers being of Lady Gaga’s ‘Paparazzi’. This cover gained over 6 million views on YouTube and 13 million plays on Spotify.

Many of Kim Dracula’s songs and covers have become popular on TikTok, where they have nearly 4 million followers. They also do original music and in 2023 released their debut album A Gradual Decline in Morals.