JoJo Siwa shares her plan to have ‘triplets’ with three different surrogates

JoJo Siwa has only recently undergone a “grown-up” rebrand with the launch of her raunchy new singles and accompanying music videos. But now, the star has revealed she’s already lined up her plans to have kids and has decided their names.

The 21-year-old has shared her hopes of bringing “triplets” into the world in a rather unconventional way, by enlisting the help of three different surrogates.

The former Dance Moms star — who came out as LGBTQ+ in 2021 — spoke to Cosmopolitan about her family plans, specifically about wanting “like triplets, but like, not”.

“Because I’m gay as s**t and I have to plan a pregnancy [in a] much different [way] than a straight person, I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates,” she told the outlet.

“So technically, they’ll all be the same batch, but they would all be born separately. Then maybe their little birthdays will land on different days and they can be like triplets, but like, not,” Siwa added, smiling.

The performer has also picked out names for her potential future kids, explaining her plans to call them “Freddie, Eddie and Teddie”, even if her partner disagreed with the rhyming trio of names.

“That is something I talk about very early on with partners. I’m like, ‘Just so you know, there are three children, their names are Freddie, Eddie and Teddie,'” she said.

“‘I will have as many more as you want — however many more — but FET is coming, and they will be here in three years, whether you like it or not. Those are my nuggets. And nobody comes before my nuggets.'”

Last year, the star talked about her personal and professional goals on Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Maday’s The Best Podcast Ever.

“My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance,” Siwa said at the time. “When I do that, then I’ll retire and have babies.”

“On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many!”