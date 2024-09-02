Kemi Badenoch has launched her campaign to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and promised not to “shut up”, in reference to a row with Doctor Who star David Tennant.

In a video posted to her X/Twitter account on Sunday (1 September), the shadow housing secretary opened her leadership bid by reigniting a row with Tennant after he said he wished she would “shut up” about trans people.

In an acceptance speech after being named a celebrity ally at the LGBT Awards in June, Tennant said: “Until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist any more – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – while we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive (this award).”

Kemi Badenoch. (Getty)

At the time Badenoch – no ally to the LGBTQ+ community – demanded an apology but, failing to get one, she has now opened her campaign by responding to Tennant’s speech.

“No, I will not shut up”, she said.

“When you have that kind of cultural establishment trying to keep Conservatives down, you need someone like me who is not afraid of Doctor Who, or whoever, who is going to take the fight to them and not let them try to keep us down. That is not going to happen with me.”

You may like to watch

Tomorrow, I launch my @renewal2030 campaign to be the next leader of our great Conservative Party.



Join me at 11.00am, here on X! pic.twitter.com/yAalIDVM9M — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) September 1, 2024

On X, Badenoch’s leadership bid has been trending along with Tennant’s name.

People have taken to the platform to criticise “the weirdest marketing campaign… ever seen”.

‘David Tennant told me to shut up but I don’t want to shut up’ is the weirdest marketing campaign I’ve ever seen https://t.co/gRMXuKdSf7 — rhys (@rhyssuxx) September 1, 2024

And one person wrote: “I guess she’s saving all the most deranged hatefulness for later in the campaign.”

“David Tennant told me to stop bullying trans kids therefore I should be the leader. Also I have a very old telly.”



Weirdest pitch ever, but I guess she’s saving all the most deranged hatefulness for later in the campaign. https://t.co/OcHNp3x0Te — Sally Forth 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) September 2, 2024

Others labelled the campaign a “personal revenge”, and “pathetic” and the former business secretary as “incompetent”.

As a candidate, it's so pathetic that you would use that clip of David Tennant in your campaign video. And shame on you for mentioning Doctor Who (my favourite TV show), by hitting back at him for personal revenge. https://t.co/thIDphOmVW — Andrew Hsieh (@AndrewOnSeeAIR) September 1, 2024

Imagine going to war with David Tennant as a pro to leadership campaign. @KemiBadenoch basically showing she incompetent. https://t.co/oENsIB4siE — Duff | 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 | (@Duffeh_Leeds) September 1, 2024

Badenoch is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory Party leader, and she has promised to “focus on renewal”.

Meanwhile, leadership rival James Cleverly has said he will focus on a “family-first society” and vowed to “remake the argument for capitalism,” according to the Financial Times.

MPs returned to Westminster on Monday (2 September) following the summer break.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.