Doctor Who star David Tennant has made a mild jab at Harry Potter author JK Rowling, reigniting their feud over transgender rights.

During an on-stage talk at Planet Comicon Kansas City over the weekend, the two-time Emmy Award winner was questioned on whether he’d be up for appearing in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The reboot of JK Rowling’s original set of fantasy novels is being produced by Warner Bros Discovery and is set to air on HBO Max from late 2026. Casting for the series is ongoing, with only Conclave star John Lithgow confirmed to be appearing so far, in role as Albus Dumbledore.

“Would you be interested if someone from Warner Brothers was to call you up, is that something you’d be interested in returning to?” asked the Q&A host.

“I mean, they’re great stories,” the Good Omens actor responded, adding: “I feel like my contribution has probably been made.”

Tennant appeared as Death Eater Barty Crouch Jr in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth installment in the film franchise.

Continuing, Tennant joked: “I’m told there’s an executive producer who doesn’t love me on that show.”

The crowd erupted into laughter and applause, with Tennant adding: “I was told recently!”

Though the actor didn’t mention Rowling by name, it’s clear he was referencing the fact that the author is an executive producer on the HBO revival, and that the pair don’t quite see eye-to-eye when it comes to the trans community.

Speaking at the British LGBT Awards last year, David Tennant sparked a media storm as he accepted the Celebrity Ally accolade for his staunch advocacy for trans rights.

He urged then equalities minister Kemi Badenoch to “shut up” as she had continued to be vocal with her own, disapproving stance on the trans community.

At the same event, he described those with anti-trans views as “a tiny bunch of little whinging f**kers who are on the wrong side of history,” stating that “they’ll all go away soon”.

David Tennant has said he thinks LGBTQ+ rights are just ‘common sense’. (Getty)

In response to Tennant’s scathing takedown of Badenoch, Rowling took to X/Twitter to proclaim that he had received less negative media attention over his comments as he is part of the “gender Taliban”.

Badenoch herself also responded to Tennant’s comments, writing online: “I will not shut up. I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls.”

In November, Badenoch was elected leader of the Conservative party, after former prime minister Rishi Sunak resigned following Labour’s historic election win in July.

Conservative leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch has praised JK Rowling. (Getty)

After the news was announced, Rowling wrote on X/Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time.”

Despite Rowling and Badenoch’s best efforts, Tennant has continued to show up for the trans community, describing the “weaponisation” of LGBTQ+ community as “ludicrous”.

“In terms of anything I say in support of the LGBTQ+ community, it just feels like common sense,” he told Happy Place host Fearne Cotton last autumn.

“I find it ludicrous how some of those conversations have been weaponised.”

