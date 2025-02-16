Doctor Who legend and this year’s BAFTAs host David Tennant opened the ceremony of the biggest night in British film with a star-studded sing-a-long and gag about “villain” Donald Trump.

Tennant began his opening monologue with pre-recorded footage of him receiving the least peppy pep talk possible from his wife, actress and mega LGBTQ+ ally Georgia Tennant.

After plucking up the courage to begin the night, Tennant strutted into the BAFTAs ceremony – hosted at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London – singing along to “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by famed Scottish duo The Proclaimers.

Walking through the legion of Hollywood stars, the Good Omens star handed the microphone to a few of the night’s nominees and most beloved attendees, including “Señorita” singer Camila Cabello, Pitch Perfect’s Anna Kendrick, and Best Actor nominee, Colman Domingo.

Sing Sing star and Best Actor BAFTA nominee Colman Domingo. (Getty)

Tennant handed the microphone to each guest, with the stars offering their very best takes on the “Da-da da da (Da-da da da)” refrain. It was gay Sing Sing star Colman Domingo, decked out in a chic Versace cape jacket, who displayed the the most enthusiasm for the bit.

As he finally stepped onto the stage to begin his opening speech, Tennant’s jokes came thick and fast, but one gag in particular left the acting legend wondering whether he’d be in trouble with a certain US leader.

Tennant boldly made reference to Donald Trump’s hair with a gag about The Apprentice, the controversial biopic about Trump’s real estate empire that he helmed during the 70s and 80s.

Donald Trump. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mentioning the 10-time BAFTA-nominated film The Brutalist, Tennant described it as “a film about incredible architecture”.

He continued: “In fact, it’s the boldest architecture in film this year, apart from Donald Trump’s hair in The Apprentice.'”

The Apprentice is nominated for two BAFTAs at the ceremony; Best Actor for Sebastian Stan, who plays Trump, and Best Supporting Actor for Jeremy Strong, who plays Trump’s mentor and lawyer at the time, Roy Cohn.

“Donald Trump, he says he hasn’t seen The Apprentice because it’s a 15. It’s not on Nickelodeon,” Tennant added.

“Donald Trump. I’m worried. I’ve said his name three times. It’s like Beetlejuice – I have summoned him. And talking of villains,” he said, before segueing into a reference about nominated films Nosferatu and Heretic.

Tennant also made quips about the use of plastic surgery in Hollywood, making reference to the multi-nominated horror film The Substance, and a joke about Stanley Tucci’s role in Conclave, where he plays Cardinal Bellini – “because if anyone knows how to whip up an excellent Bellini, it’s Stanley Tucci”.

Since his inauguration last month, Trump has signed a raft of executive orders targeted at the LGBTQ+ community, particularly trans people. As a major trans ally, it’s unlikely Tennant is the biggest fan of the president.

It’s not the first time David Tennant has used his platform to engage in a joke or two at the expense of a powerful politician; last year, he made headlines after demanding former Conservative equalities minister and now leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch to “shut up” in response to her stance on transgender rights.

“Until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist anymore – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive this [award],” he said at the British LGBT Awards, where he was given the Celebrity Ally accolade.

