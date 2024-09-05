A new survey of more than 600 hiring managers highlighted that AI-generated CVs, poor formatting and oversharing are just a few of the things LGBTQ+ people should avoid if you’re to have a chance of getting that job you’re after.

The drop in permanent positions and slowing wage growth is a signpost that the UK job market is tightening. As vacancies become scarcer, more people are likely to apply, and job-seekers need to be more vigilant when preparing their CVs.

Employers are becoming increasingly selective, scrutinising every detail to find the best candidates. CV Genius’s 2024 CV Red Flags Report identifies critical mistakes to avoid and offers guidance on how to correct them, ensuring that yours doesn’t hold you back.

“It’s easy as an applicant to overlook small mistakes on your CV, but even one mistake or red flag can ruin your chances of getting hired,” says Geoffrey Scott, senior hiring manager at CV Genius.

Here are a few of the errors that could cause a hiring manager to ignore your application.

AI-generated CVs

One of the most common uses on artificial intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini are AI-generated CVs, and hiring managers are becoming more adept at spotting them.

While convenient, CVs submitted using only AI can lead hiring managers to question the authenticity of a candidate’s experience and skills.

Scott believes that AI can be a useful starting point, but the red flag appears when a CV isn’t tailored to the specific role.

“You should not completely generate everything with AI because it’s not going to be customised to who you are,” Scott says. “It’s what the LLM (large language model) thinks you should be, and a lot of the time that’s not going to be good enough.”

Frequent job-hopping

While many older generational employees might have worked a significant number of years or decades at one job, times have changed. Gen Z and Millennial employees tend to bounce from job to job during their career.

While most hiring managers can recognise reasons for switching employers, frequent job-hopping can be a CV red flag if not addressed properly. While some changes are inevitable, candidates should provide context for any frequent moves and make sure to highlight their achievements and successes during short stints in previous roles.

Poor formatting, frequent job-hopping and CVs generated only by AI are just a few things to avoid. (Getty Images/PinkNews)

Poor formatting

A messy CV can suggest a lack of attention to detail. To make a strong impression, keep the design simple, with clear headings, bullet points and ample white space. A clean, well-organised résumé reflects professionalism and focus.

Remember, the CV is a candidate’s first chance to make a positive impression on a potential employer. A poorly formatted one can quickly be dismissed, so it is essential to take the time to ensure it looks polished and professional.

No measurable achievements

Employers are looking for candidates who can demonstrate tangible results in their previous roles. Instead of listing duties, include specific, measurable achievements on your CV. Using numbers, percentages or outcomes provides concrete evidence of achievements and impact and showcases potential to the hiring manager.

“For a lot of people, when they create a CV, they just list the responsibilities they performed at their last job, but don’t really think about how those responsibilities played a role in helping the business,” Scott says.

“Hiring managers are on the lookout for someone who’s achieving versus someone who’s just going along with the flow and doing the work.”

Irrelevant content

When a candidate’s CV is clouded with a lot of information, the main purpose – to highlight achievements and experience – can be diluted or, worse still, lost.

A CV should be a strategic tool, showing off the most relevant qualifications. By focusing on experiences, skills and achievements that directly relate to the desired role, you can create a compelling document that captures the attention of potential employers. Aim for a concise format, ideally within one or two pages.

A well-tailored CV is a key pillar in the job application process. By emphasising skills and experiences that directly correlate with the desired position, candidates can increase their visibility and improve their chances of landing an interview.

Location concerns

If the job is advertised for London and the candidate lives in Manchester, that could be a red flag and prevent the hiring manager from scheduling even a first interview.

Employers could have reservations about hiring a candidate who lives a significant distance away. To address these concerns, candidates should include a cover letter clearly indicating their willingness to relocate or emphasise their experience working remotely. This can demonstrate the candidate’s commitment and ability to successfully perform their duties, even if they are not physically located near the office.

If the candidate isn’t willing to relocate or the role doesn’t offer hybrid/remote working, then they probably shouldn’t apply, no matter how good the fit.

No cover letter attached

In the ongoing debate about the relevance of cover letters in today’s job market, one thing remains clear: a well-crafted one can significantly influence a candidate’s application.

While some argue that the rise of online job boards has made cover letters obsolete, many hiring managers still consider them a valuable tool for assessing a candidate’s suitability for a role. By tailoring a cover letter to each specific position, a candidate can showcase their enthusiasm and offers a glimpse into their personality.

A cover letter can also address concerns such as long employment gaps that aren’t articulated in the CV.

“Cover letters are an important partner to your CV because they give you a chance to provide some of that context,” Scott advises.

