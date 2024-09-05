Only Murders in the Building is returning for season 5, and we will be seated

It’s official, Only Murders in the Building has been renewed by Hulu for season five, reports have confirmed. One thing is for sure: We will certainly be seated.

The hit murder mystery series is hot off the heels of its fourth season, and follows a trio of strangers investigating a series of murders in their Upper West Side apartment building. They chart the investigations on their hit podcast, Only Murders in the Building.

The show’s stars include Steve Martin as semi-retired crime actor Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora – a young artist living in her aunt’s apartment.

The show is co-created and co-written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

According to Variety, there are plenty more twists and turns where that came from, though. The outlet has reported that the show has been renewed for season five.

The series has just released season four, to the delight of fans. (Hulu/Disney+)

Season five of Only Murders in the Building is set to include 10 episodes, as previous series have included. The show is expected to continue the previous season’s pattern of a 30-minute runtime per episode.

Returning cast for the upcoming season has yet to be announced, but it’s expected that the core trio will return for season five.

In season four, special guest stars include the iconic Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin, a struggling actress and Oliver’s love interest.

Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy, Desperate Housewives’ Eva Longoria and The Hangover’s Zach Galifianakis are three new cast members who are playing themselves in season four, embodying the fictionalised versions of the main trio in a film version of their podcast.

Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Da Vine Joy Randolph, Molly Shannon, and more joined for the current season. Fan-favourite series regular Michael Cyril Creighton also returned for season four.