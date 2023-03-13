Fans have been given their first official glimpse of the third season of Only Murders in the Building – including a look at Oscar-winning Meryl Streep who is joining the cast of the comedy drama.

The series, which has won three Primetime Emmys, follows apartment residents, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles-Hayden (Steve Martin) who team up to solve murders and start a true crime podcast in the process.

It has seen huge critical and fan success, with guest stars including Cara Delevingne, Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, Shirley MacLaine and Paul Rudd.

Streep’s involvement was announced on social media in January.

Gomez posted a video from the set which shows Streep, who won her first Academy Award 43 years ago, popping up from behind a sofa. At the time, fans shared their excitement and the latest teaser proves they were right to be hyped.

In the trailer, we see Rudd’s character, Ben, dramatically die on stage as our three protagonists are plunged into yet another murder mystery.

We first saw Rudd at the end of season two, during a flash forward, so viewers know this series will be following the events before and after his death.

“Who are we without a homicide?” Mabel sagely asks the other two. The narrator then says: “One of the best shows in television is back, with a surprise you never saw coming.”

This is followed by the sight of Streep’s character sitting at a desk, gasping: “Oh my God, it’s me. Oh, I’m sorry, it’s me, isn’t it?”

Nine seconds of perfection.

People have put the pieces together and concluded that Streep’s character is called Loretta, who is likely to have appeared on stage with Ben when he died during the opening night of a play. But could she also be a potential suspect?

It’s true that Loretta is Meryl’s character name https://t.co/S3xVaWOAfY pic.twitter.com/EemfG2kvE5 — S❤️‍🔥 Meryl Streep (@stanmstreep) March 13, 2023

We even get a small clip of Ben shouting: “I’m psyched. I’m so psyched.” And so are fans.

“Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Oh my God, season three is sweeping those awards,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep together is everything,”

Meryl Streep with Selena Gomez 💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/eldppLT3dq — mar (@marioapglez) March 4, 2023

PAUL RUDD SELENA GOMEZ MARTIN SHORT STEVE MARTIN & MERYL STREEP YALL THIS ALREADY IS THE BEST SEASON EVER pic.twitter.com/3zDk3XRINm — devyani 🌹♥️ (@servelikeselena) March 12, 2023

"with a surprise you'll never see coming" *silence* "omg it's me it's me isn't it" lmao meryl streep so real pic.twitter.com/kJsaGkbVed — halle🎸 PACEYJEN REUNION (@karensrkos) March 12, 2023

Ahh this show just keeps on getting better 🥳 pic.twitter.com/KjCzILJKwv — 𓏲 (@vdlxne) March 13, 2023

i am freaking out……….. CAN’T WAIT — aninha (@n4turallly) March 12, 2023

you can’t go wrong with meryl streep — ؘ (@selnwr) March 12, 2023

Only Murders in the Building season one and two are available to stream on Disney+. There is no release date yet for season three.