Only Murders in the Building is returning for season 4, people! And icon Eva Longoria is set to join the cast for the next season.

Warning: Only Murders in the Building season 3 spoilers ahead.

Season 4 of the comedy-drama features Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, and Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and is set to see some new faces.

The Desperate Housewives star is joining the cast, as well as Schitt’s Creek’s Eugene Levy, and The Hangover’s Zach Galifianakis.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez were seen filming Only Murders in the Building in New York in April. (MEGA/GC Images/Getty)

Filming for the upcoming season started in March this year, with the forthcoming cast being spotted in New York City on set.

The three new cast members are playing as themselves in season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, embodying the fictionalised versions of the main trio Mabel, Charles and Oliver in a film version of their podcast.

The series’ official Instagram page shared a first look at the three new cast members, dressed in the same clothing as the lead characters.

Season 3 of the series left viewers with a cliffhanger of, surprise surprise, another murder. The latest casualty was Sazz Pataki, played by Glee alum Jane Lynch.

The upcoming series is set to partially be set in Los Angeles, away from its usual filming location in the Arconia building in New York City.

Disney television group president Craig Erwich told Deadline: “Well, I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles.

He continued: “In the same way that [co-creator] John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I’m really excited about.”

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is set for a 27 August release date. You can stream all episodes so far on Disney+ in the UK, and Hulu in the US.