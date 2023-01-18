Meryl Streep fans go wild as icon joins the cast of Only Murders in the Building season 3
Meryl Streep has officially joined the star-studded cast of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and the internet is losing its collective mind.
The critically acclaimed series, now going into its third season, follows three apartment residents, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles-Hayden (Steve Martin) who team up to solve murders and start a true crime podcast in the process.
Ahead of the third instalment of the beloved whodunnit, Gomez posted a behind-the-scenes TikTok video revealing that the three-time Oscar-winning actress was officially joining the cast.
In the video, Gomez is joined by co-stars Martin and Short as she explains “the gang is back” on set to shoot season three.
“Could this honestly get any better?” Gomez asks the camera before adding “oh wait” and panning round to Paul Rudd.
Rudd made a brief appearance at the end of the season two and will also return for the third run. He then jokes: “I do think it could get a little bit better”.
Streep then pops up from behind the sofa offering people pillows and tea.
The video ends with Gomez reflecting the global mood by scrunching her face up in excitement.
Gomez is definitely a kindred spirit when it comes to worshipping the Devil Wears Prada icon, mentioning her love for the star in several interviews.
When Vogue asked her to name her dream Only Murders guest star, she said she “would reach for the biggest of all… probably Meryl or someone really amazing like that.”
“Very, very grateful lady! Thank you for making this wanna be an unbelievably, absurdly happy human,” she wrote under a follow up photo of them all together.
And of course the internet is also going wild at the A-list casting.
“Just when I thought this show couldn’t get better, we get Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep in season 3!!” one person wrote.
While another added: “Paul Rudd or Meryl Streep alone is enough to make me watch literally anything but BOTH of them in the same show?? As a society we’ve won the lottery.”
Naturally, fans are already predicting that Streep will scoop all the awards following a stint on Only Murders in the Building.
Per Variety, the third season will pick up as Charles, Oliver and Mabel work to figure out who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).
Filming is currently underway on the new season, although no release date has yet been announced. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with more details as they emerge.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.