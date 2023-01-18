Meryl Streep has officially joined the star-studded cast of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and the internet is losing its collective mind.

The critically acclaimed series, now going into its third season, follows three apartment residents, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles-Hayden (Steve Martin) who team up to solve murders and start a true crime podcast in the process.

Ahead of the third instalment of the beloved whodunnit, Gomez posted a behind-the-scenes TikTok video revealing that the three-time Oscar-winning actress was officially joining the cast.

In the video, Gomez is joined by co-stars Martin and Short as she explains “the gang is back” on set to shoot season three.

“Could this honestly get any better?” Gomez asks the camera before adding “oh wait” and panning round to Paul Rudd.

Rudd made a brief appearance at the end of the season two and will also return for the third run. He then jokes: “I do think it could get a little bit better”.

Streep then pops up from behind the sofa offering people pillows and tea.

The video ends with Gomez reflecting the global mood by scrunching her face up in excitement.

Gomez is definitely a kindred spirit when it comes to worshipping the Devil Wears Prada icon, mentioning her love for the star in several interviews.

When Vogue asked her to name her dream Only Murders guest star, she said she “would reach for the biggest of all… probably Meryl or someone really amazing like that.”

selena gomez fangirling over meryl streep only for them to be in a show together is the best thing to come out of 2023 pic.twitter.com/FkceWbZvzW — ً (@letsmegetme) January 17, 2023

“Very, very grateful lady! Thank you for making this wanna be an unbelievably, absurdly happy human,” she wrote under a follow up photo of them all together.

And of course the internet is also going wild at the A-list casting.

“Just when I thought this show couldn’t get better, we get Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep in season 3!!” one person wrote.

While another added: “Paul Rudd or Meryl Streep alone is enough to make me watch literally anything but BOTH of them in the same show?? As a society we’ve won the lottery.”

NOT THE QUEEN THE LEGEND MERYL STREEP JOINING ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING I'M SCREAMING #OMITB pic.twitter.com/DW9a6DXCEU — Flav⎊ (@Darveyinbed) January 17, 2023

Not they got Meryl on the FLOOR! pic.twitter.com/dvKysobqFH — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 17, 2023

MERYL STREEP JUST JOINED THE CAST OF OMITB SEASON 3… THIS SEASON IS GONNA BE SO FUCKING GOOD pic.twitter.com/hFgZD2zCWD — 𝐜🧩 (@sweeterheavens) January 17, 2023

MERYL STREEP IN OMITB WITH PAUL RUDD AND SELENA GOMEZ AND MARTIN SHORT AND STEVE MARTIN pic.twitter.com/nmOixYjuBO — emily uribe (@emilyuribe) January 17, 2023

Naturally, fans are already predicting that Streep will scoop all the awards following a stint on Only Murders in the Building.

How I’m going to be when Meryl Streep wins an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series from OMITB pic.twitter.com/MOgFOlXiaf — 💫 (@heyjaeee) January 17, 2023

Could you imagine thinking you have a shot at an Emmy Nomination next year and MERYL STREEP gets casted in a comedic show 😭 I’d fall to my knees and cry — Kenny (@kennysroys) January 17, 2023

Per Variety, the third season will pick up as Charles, Oliver and Mabel work to figure out who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).

Filming is currently underway on the new season, although no release date has yet been announced. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with more details as they emerge.