Grab a box of tissues – to soak up your tears of laughter, empathy and joy – because the new trailer for emotional, hilarious road trip movie Will & Harper just dropped.

In the documentary, comedian and actor Will Ferrell and his longtime best friend, writer Harper Steele, take a road trip across America. Harper came out and transitioned during the pandemic.

Will & Harper shows the two friends as they “hit the open road together to process this new stage of their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country that she loves – this time, as herself.

“Over 16 days, the two drive from New York to LA, visiting stops that are meaningful to them, to their friendship, and to America. Through laughter, tears, and many cans of Pringles, they push past their comfort zones as they re-examine their relationships to these spaces, and to each other, in this new light.”

The Will & Harper trailer begins by explaining how Ferrell and Steele first met. They both started working at Saturday Night Live on the same day back in 1995. Ferrell was in front of the camera; Steele was a writer.

“Over the years, he became one of my closest friends. And then one day, I got this email: ‘Hey Will. Something I need you to know. I’ll be transitioning to live as a woman.'”

He invited Steele on a road trip as “this new version of herself.”

Even the trailer is likely to get the tears flowing, frankly, so the full documentary is going to be a wild but very welcome ride.

When does Will & Harper come out on Netflix?

Will & Harper will play at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5. The film will be released in select cinemas in the US on Sept. 13 and stream on Netflix from September 27.