Actor Will Ferrell is rounding off his year of tackling anti-trans narratives with something a little more light-hearted: by dressing up as his Elf character Buddy at a recent hockey match.

The six-time Emmy Award winner appeared at the Los Angeles Kings vs Philadelphia Flyers game yesterday (29 December), decked out from hat to pointed toes in full Santa’s little helper drag.

Ferrell donned a near identical costume to the one worn by his character Buddy the Elf in his 2003 hit holiday film, complete with a green jacket with fluffy white collar and gold embellishments, yellow trousers, and green hat.

He perched in his seat at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena with an unlit cigarette drooping from his lips, while other footage shows him sipping from a beer.

Buddy has clearly come a long way from his days of downing maple syrup and guzzling nothing but chocolate-topped spaghetti.

The actor appeared at the game on Sunday to cheer on his favourite hockey team Los Angeles Kings, just one day after watching the team knock out the Edmonton Oilers at the arena the day before.

Will Ferrell sighting as Buddy the Elf in LA 🎄 pic.twitter.com/zMpeWIexbl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 30, 2024

During the Kings vs Oilers match, the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy star reunited with queer musician Demi Lovato, four-and-a-half years on from the release of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which they appeared in together.

Ferrell’s most recent role was in the Netflix documentary film Will & Harper, in which he embarked on a cross country road trip with his best friend Harper Steele.

Steele had come out to Ferrell as a trans woman during the pandemic, and the pair used the road trip as an opportunity to ask each other questions and establish their new friendship dynamic.

Ferrell exclusively told PinkNews earlier this year that he hoped his straight, cisgender fans would watch the film.

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele embrace tough questions with heartwarming consequences in Will & Harper. (Netflix/Getty/Canva)

“If you have any sort of inkling to want to watch this, I mean, I’ll put it this way: as we started making it, one of the things that we discussed was: ‘OK, if we do have something here that is watchable, entertaining on any level, I wonder if my audience, [who] wouldn’t necessarily gravitate to something like this, will they give something like this a chance?” the star shared.

“I would say: give it a chance. It’s a funny movie, you’ll be surprised. It’s just Harper and Will talking. That’s all it is.”

