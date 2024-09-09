Hi guyssss! PinkNews can exclusively reveal that The Cock Destroyers’ queer reality TV hit Slag Wars is set to return for a second season later this month, with Rebecca More back as host.

It’s been almost four years since the first season of the sex-positive reality show first aired, during which More and Sophie Anderson searched for the “next destroyer”, aka the newest queer star.

The show was loved by LGBTQ+ audiences, and praised by critics as the “future” of reality TV. But a second series seemed impossible after the Cock Destroyers parted ways in 2021.

This was followed in November by the tragic death of Anderson, aged just 36. More announced the news on Instagram on 4 December, leading to a wave of emotional tributes from fans and LGBTQ+ stars.

Now, More has decided to bring Slag Wars back to LGBTQ+ streaming service OUTflix, to “honour” Anderson and the legacy the pair built.

The first episode will drop alongside a short documentary dedicated to Anderson, and explore how the Cock Destroyers rose to fame.

More will be joined for the seven episodes by season one host and gay porn star Matthew Camp, alongside drag queen Fantasia Royale Gaga. Adult performers, exotic dancers and burlesque stars of all sexualities and genders will arrive at the Slag House to take part in kinky tasks and challenges to try to earn points.

At the end of the series, one lucky contestant will be crowned the Next Destroyer, and dubbed an international queer sex symbol.

Season-one winner Tyreece Nye has gone on to garner more than one million followers on TikTok.

A short trailer for the second season promises spanking, screaming, sprinkles, and a nod to Anderson.

“This one’s for you, babe,” More says at the end. “Let’s destroy them.”

Speaking about the show’s revival, More – who has left the adult film industry – said she wanted to “properly” close the door on the Cock Destroyers.

“Season one aired at the height of Covid when it felt like people really needed it – a laugh, or a w*nk – just some joy,” she said. “I don’t think the world needed that again until now.”

The star added: “I need it too. I wanted to close this chapter of my life properly. I wanted to honour what Sophie and I built.”

Sophie Anderson and Rebecca Moore became legends as the Cock Destroyers. (men.com)

Season two of Slag Wars, produced by Daddy TV, will be very similar to the first, according to OUTtv’s chief operating officer Philip Webb. “We wanted to capture [the] same free-spirited energy that the audience fell in love with on the original season,” he said.

“Our cast is a bit more diverse, and we’ve moved to a point system, since almost no one went home the first time around anyway. But, in general, I hope fans are going to be thrilled.”

That memorable theme song will be back, too.

The first episode of season two will drop on OUTflix on 17 September, with new episodes weekly thereafter.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.