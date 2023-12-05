Sophie Anderson: ‘Kind-hearted’ porn icon and LGBTQ+ advocate dies

Tributes have been paid to Sophie Anderson, one half of The Cock Destroyers, who has died.

Sophie, 36, shot to viral fame, alongside Rebecca More, as the porn duo, with a series of iconic clips from their work together, and was much loved among the LGBTQ+ community.

Sophie was also a fierce ally to queer people everywhere, and was bisexual and pansexual. The cause of her death has not been confirmed.

Her death comes just weeks after her partner, porn actor and former footballer Oliver Spedding also died.

In a tribute to Sophie, Rebecca wrote to say she was “devastated” by the news of her friend’s death.

“We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her,” Rebecca wrote on Instagram.

“The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors.

“We were very close, and we shared a crazy time together that was totally unique to us. That’s how I will remember her.

“This is so tragic but I know you are now at peace. I will always always love you and hold a special place in my heart.”

Sophie Anderson and Rebecca More filmed many videos together as The Cock Destroyers, before they parted ways in 2021.

“She was outrageous but she was also incredibly sweet and a continuous advocate for those in the LGBTQ+ community and her industry. A genuinely sweet soul,” wrote Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo in a Twitter tribute.

"She was outrageous but she was also incredibly sweet and a continuous advocate for those in the LGBTQ+ community and her industry. A genuinely sweet soul," wrote Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo in a Twitter tribute.

World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, and which Sophie worked for on reality TV series Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer, described Sophie as “a champion of sex positivity, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and a truly joyous member of the community.”

Sophie Anderson, social media superstar and 1/2 of the C*ck Destroyers, has passed away. She was a champion of sex positivity, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and a truly joyous member of the community.



Rest in peace, Sophie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uyXiFHJ2kV — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) December 5, 2023

Other fans of Sophie paid tribute to remember her as “a huge HUGE supporter of trans rights and apart of the lgbt community too,” and say they are “desperately sad” at the news of her passing.

“Beyond the memes, she was clearly a sweet soul who needed and deserved love,” wrote another fan.

The Cock Destroyers were a cultural reset for the the guys, girlies and non binary friends.

Sex positive with oodles of camp.



Beyond the memes, she was clearly a sweet soul who needed and deserved love.



"Beyond the memes, she was clearly a sweet soul who needed and deserved love," wrote another fan.

