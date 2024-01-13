The Drag Race franchise is back, back, back, back, back again with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season two.

In 2022, fans watched as the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World brought together queens from all over the globe to vie for the title of ‘Queen of the Mother-tucking World’, with that title eventually going to Drag Race UK‘s Blu Hydrangea (a moment of silence for Pangina Heals, please).

Then, later in the year, viewers were served more international nonsense via Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World, which saw Ra’Jah O’Hara rightfully being crowned.

But now, 11 queens – yes, 11 – will be heading back to the werkroom for Drag Race UK vs the World series to pull lipsticks faster than a shoplifter in Boots.

At RuPaul’s DragCon UK, the 11 queens were officially announced, with the sickening season set to begin in the coming weeks. The cast features a whopping four UK queens, a fierce finalist from the Philippines, three Snatch Game winners, one Dutch diva, and more. Get excited.

According to RuPaul, “when queens of this calibre come together, something truly magical happens”, so we have more than enough to look forward to. And in an exciting twist, the second season will be making herstory as queens will be competing for a cash prize for the first time.

While the BBC’s Controller of Youth Audience, Fiona Campbell, added: “It’s going to be an unforgettable journey that pushes the boundaries of creativity and charisma.”

It’s time to meet the queens!

Arantxa Castilla La Mancha – Drag Race España, season one

If you haven’t heard of this queen, all you need to know is her name is the Spanish equivalent of Hannah Montana; in short, she’s iconic.

She placed seventh in Drag Race España‘s first season and would be the first Spanish queen on a Drag Race vs The World series. Can she get the best of both worlds on Drag Race UK vs the World series two? (Sorry!)

Choriza May – Drag Race UK, season three

Our first UK hun on the list is fan favourite Choriza May, who was unceremoniously (and wrongfully, in our humble opinion) booted from the competition alongside River Medway in 6th/7th place during Drag Race UK‘s first-ever double elimination.

Also, her entrance line – “Don’t hate me cos I’m beautiful, hate me because I’m an immigrant” – remains one of the best of the entire franchise. You can quote us on that. We know Suella Braverman is shaking, crying, throwing up at Choriza’s ru-turn.

Gothy Kendoll – Drag Race UK, season one

A slightly left-field casting choice for Drag Race UK vs the World season two, this one, but we live nonetheless. Perhaps most famous for being Drag Race UK‘s first ever eliminated queen – or dressing up as an “estate agent that’s gone to Regent’s Park Zoo” in tiger face paint – it’s Gothy Kendoll.

While Gothy’s Haus of Kendoll sister Sminty Drop competed on series four, the OG doll may be the next queen to join Blu Hydrangea and Ra’Jah O’Hara in the international hall of fame.

Hannah Conda – Drag Race Down Under, season two

This runner-up was narrowly beaten to the crown of Drag Race Down Under‘s second season by Spankie Jackzon, making the final three alongside Kween Kong.

While the Ozzie queen would be following in the footsteps of Anita Wigl’it as the second ever Australasian queen to appear on a vs The World season, could she snatch the crown? Also, Hannah Conda like ‘Anaconda’: because she’s from Australia. Get it?

Jonbers Blonde – Drag Race UK, season four

Jonbers Blonde. An icon. A legend. A star. A finalist without any badges. This Irish bombshell sailed through Drag Race UK‘s fourth series, winning a grand total of zero challenges, but many viewer’s hearts. By the finale, we wanted her to win for the pure campery of it all.

Could Drag Race UK vs the World series two be the time for Jonbers to snatch the crown and a win? Though not in that order.

Keta Minaj – Drag Race Holland, season two

Nicki Minaj‘s long-lost Dutch cousin, Keta Minaj placed fourth on the second series of Drag Race Holland, just missing the final four.

A recipient of the hallowed ‘robbed’ title from fans, Keta Minaj won three challenges, including the Snatch Game (as Cock Destroyer Sophie Anderson, no less) and talent show. Could she extend this winning streak to a vs the World crown?

La Grande Dame – Drag Race France, season one

Another runner-up to appear on UK vs the World series two is La Grande Dame of Drag Race France and “Hey gays” fame.

While she won the Snatch Game on her series, ‘the big lady’ is looking to take more than just that after being beaten to the crown by the spin-off’s inaugural winner, Paloma.

Marina Summers – Drag Race Philippines, season one

Drag Race UK vs the World season two is going fully international. We couldn’t be happier with the addition of Marina Summers, runner-up from Drag Race Philippines‘s first series.

Marina was pipped at the post by Precious Paula Nicole, meaning she was just one lip sync away from the crown. But fans loved every gag-worthy moment she served us. More of that, please.

Mayhem Miller – RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 10 and All Stars 5

One of two American queens set to be on Drag Race UK vs the World: series two, the queen of the party is heading back for round three.

Mayhem Miller won the first challenge on season 10, then got abruptly chopped in 10th place. On All Stars 5, her run was less than celebratory, with Mayhem even voting herself off the show – which would have been a gag had BenDeLaCreme not done it two seasons prior. Still, can’t wait to turn the party!

Scarlet Envy – RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 and All Stars 6

Drag Race UK vs the World: series two wants her – and the feeling is mutual. Scarlet Envy is the second two-time alumni rumoured to be on the cast list.

She received somewhat of a ru-demption arc on All Stars 6 – though not enough for our liking – after winning just one challenge on season 11. The chance that we could be seeing her in the same werkroom as Gothy Kendoll is as exciting as it is confusing.

Tia Kofi – Drag Race UK, season two

Buckle up, because when we say ‘fan favourite’, we mean it. Tia Kofi is back in the house!

While competing on the best season of Drag Race ever (quote us), Tia didn’t manage to snatch a win but became a staple of the franchise lore with her iconic one-liners and equally iconic runways, before being chopped in 7th place after the pandemic-induced break from filming.

She’ll be one to watch.

One thing’s for sure: it’s going to be a gag.