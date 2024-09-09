Girl in Red announces North American tour dates for 2024

Girl in Red has announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take her I Have To See You Again Tour to venues across the US in November and December.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 13 September via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour, the singer said: “north america…i have to see u again.

“coming to all the places i didnt go in april/may!!!”.

The leg will begin in Dallas on 23 November and head to the likes of Austin, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and New Haven.

She’ll then perform in Cleveland, Columbus, Milwaukee, Kansas City and finish up in Meza on 14 December.

The tour is in support of her second studio album, I’m Doing It Again Baby!, which was released in April 2024.

The LP features singles “Too Much”, “Doing It Again Baby” and “You Need Me Now?”, with Sabrina Carpenter.

Fans can also expect to hear the likes of “We Fell In Love In October”, “Girls”, “Bad Idea!” and “Serotonin” from her previous releases during the setlist.

The singer is currently wrapping up the European leg of the tour, which will finish with shows in Cologne, Munich, Prague, Stockholm and Oslo this September.

She’s also played arena dates in the likes of Dublin and London during the run, as well as shows in Manchester and Glasgow.

You can find out how to get Girl in Red tickets and the full tour schedule below.

How do I get Girl in Red tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 13 September via Ticketmaster.

Fans can direct message her official fan page, @worldinred ‘IMBACK’ to receive access to a presale. You’ll be sent details for the presale, which takes place at 10am local time on 10 September.

You can check out the full tour schedule below for more details on presales taking place.