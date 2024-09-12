Chappell Roan dedicates VMA to ‘queer and trans people who fuel pop’

Chappell Roan has dedicated her best new artist award to her queer and trans fans.

The “Casual” singer accepted her first MTV Video Music Award at a ceremony at the UBS Arena, in Elmont, New York, on Wednesday (11 September) evening.

Dressed in Joan of Arc-inspired armour, Chappell took to the stage to say: “I dedicate this [award] to queer and trans people who fuel pop, to the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate.

“And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy or my fears.

“For all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you, I understand you, because I am one of you,” the Missouri native continued. “Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you want to be, b*tch.”

Her speech was met by cheers.

Roan, who was also nominated for best trending video for “Hot to Go”, performed her number-six Billboard Hot 100 track, “Good Luck, Babe“, which had been up for song of the summer, while firing a flaming crossbow. Camp.

What happened between Chappel Roan and a photographer at the VMAs?

Her night also got off to a fiery start, in an exchange with a photographer on the red carpet.

While the star was posing for photos, a snapper apparently shouted: “shut the f**k up,” in her direction, prompting Roan to give it right back and say: “You shut the f**k up. Not me, b*tch.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the altercation, Chappell, who has been open with her struggles with fame and boundaries recently, said: “For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that.”

Chappell also received a shout out from Drag Race winner and mother Sasha Colby, who called the pop star, “Your favourite drag queen’s favourite artist.”

