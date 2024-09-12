MTV VMAs 2024: The best red carpet looks, from Chappell Roan to Lil Nas X

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs 2024) are finally here, and they bring a whole host of live performances from LGBTQ+ stars like lesbian songstress Chappell Roan and bisexual pop star Halsey.

Some of the most exciting music LGBTQ+ talent will be taking to the stage with first-time nominee Roan performing on the night. She is up for four major categories: Best New Artist, Best Trending Video, MTV Push Performance of the Year and Song of the Summer.

Continuing the bi-supremacy of this year’s event, bisexual Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta has earned three nominations while Grammy-Award-winning bisexual artist Victoria Monét has garnered two nods.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Rauw Alejandro, LL Cool J, Karol G, GloRilla, Benson Boone, and Lisa will also perform live at the ceremony. As will Sabrina Carpenter (who has seven nominations). Lenny Kravitz will make his comeback to the presentations, performing live at the awards for the first time in 25 years.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift leads the pack with 10 nominations and has the potential to break her own record by becoming the first star to win Video of the Year five times.

Ahead of the performances and awards, though, is the VMA red carpet. Here are all the best and boldest red carpet looks.

Halsey

Dressed in a classic Versace semi-sheer leopard print jewelled dress in the same hue of red as her hair, Halsey well and truly marked their return to the music scene. Actress Elizabeth Hurley first wore the same dress in 1996, with Halsey saying the dress “was literally a miracle to find”.

The “Without Me” hitmaker confirmed that they went through a private two-year battle with an illness, prior to releasing their recent track “The End”. Her upcoming album, The Great Impersonator, is set to arrive on 25 October.

Halsey at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper and staunch LGBTQ+ ally proved that she’s still that girl in a strapless gown with a corset bodice, a mesh sheer skirt and a larger-than-life trumpet.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards host has also been nominated for seven different nods, including Best Hip Hop, Best Trending Video, Song of the Summer, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Jazzelle Zanaughtti

The genderfluid model stunned in a sheer black lace cutout dress and matching veil by fashion brand Seks. Their look was embellished with a series of silver chains, and their glowing makeup was finished with a sweep of black eyeliner.

In 2020, the Fenty model spoke to Vogue about their experience in the beauty industry given their striking, unconventional look. Zanaughtti said: “I’ve had many beauty job options come my way, but then I would be dropped because they would want someone who could ‘appeal to a larger demographic’ — [in other words] white girls with long hair. The fact that I did not have hair or brows immediately put me in a category of ‘too weird’ or ‘too different’.

“There are millions of people out there who know that beauty doesn’t just look like one thing. The beauty industry often perpetuates a Eurocentric cookie-cutter standard of beauty. People come in so many different forms [and] everybody should feel represented in brands they spend their hard-earned money on.”

Jazzelle Zanaughtti at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is set to be honoured at this year’s VMAs with the Video Vanguard Award, and her red carpet look certainly lived up to the grandeur of the moment. The singer wore an asymmetric distressed white bralette and a matching low-rise skirt.

Perry will perform during the show before accepting her award. She is also nominated for the VMA Most Iconic Performance award for her track “Roar”.

Katy Perry at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

GloRilla

GloRilla – who recently earned a shout-out from none other than Beyoncé – wowed in a wet-look three-piece outfit comprising a cropped jacket, micro bandeau, and low-waisted trousers.

GloRilla at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Anitta

Before her showstopping performance at the VMAs, the singer wowed in a white corset mini dress which was adorned with a train and a matching veil. It’s giving bridal.

Anitta attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Chappell Roan

The “Pink Pony Club” singer left her typical sequined looks on her Midwest Princess Tour stage in favour of a sheer gothic-style gown and metal nails on the VMA red carpet.

Looking as if she jumped straight out of a Renaissance painting, Roan wore a sheer maxi dress from Y/Project alongside a moss-green cloak and sword. The “Good Luck, Babe!” hitmaker is up for four nods, including Best New Artist.

Chappell Roan at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Lil Nas X

The “J Christ” hitmaker served pink Power Rangers energy in a pink and white two-piece motocross-style outfit and matching helmet.

In true Lil Nas X fashion, his nails matched his bold look, and he accessorised with a bedazzled belt, and gems above one eye.