Billionaire Elon Musk’s estranged trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has slammed his latest comments about Taylor Swift, describing the tweets as “heinous incel nonsense”.

Musk was criticised on Tuesday (10 September) for his “embarrassing and creepy” comments aimed at Swift, where he told her that he would “give you a child”, after she jokingly described herself as a “childless cat lady”.

Pop superstar Swift made the comment about herself in an Instagram post where she officially endorsed presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, signing off the post: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady” .

The sing-off was a tongue-in-cheek dig at Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, who has described Democrats as anti-family “childless cat ladies”.

Musk then responded with his comment, adding that he would “guard [Swift’s] cats with my life”.

His remarks were quickly branded “one of the creepiest posts of all time”.

You may like to watch

Now, Wilson has also taken aim at her father, describing his words as “abhorrent”. His post was “belittling”, she added.

“Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense,” she wrote on Threads, about the tweet. “I would just like to say to my audience members, don’t let people talk to you like that.

“It’s disgusting, it’s belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better,” added Wilson, who uses her mother’s maiden name. Her mother, Canadian author Justine, has been supportive of her daughter since she publicly came out as trans, unlike her father.

Languages student Wilson changed her name in 2022, saying: “I no longer live with, or wish to be related to, my biological father in any way, shape or form.” She has criticised many of his comments, telling him to “go touch some f**king grass” after he made anti-trans comments about her.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.