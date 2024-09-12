Hans Zimmer announces 2025 UK and European arena tour.

Hans Zimmer has announced a UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The Oscar-winning composer and producer will headline shows across Europe in 2025 and 2026.

It’s billed as The Next Level show and will begin on 12 October in Oberhausen before heading to the likes of Cologne, Munich, Berlin and Frankfurt.

The extensive tour will then stop off in Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Brussels and Paris before a string of UK shows.

Hans Zimmer will perform in Leeds, Glasgow, London and Manchester as well as Dublin, Amsterdam, Stockholm and finish up in Lisbon on 31 March, 2026.

You may like to watch

The tour promises “a completely new show featuring groundbreaking electronic soundscapes and a spectacular light production”.

Zimmer explained: “For me, every show is a new journey of discovery. With The Next Level, I want to surprise my fans and take them into a sound world like they’ve never experienced before.”

Throughout his career, Zimmer has composed the scores for blockbuster films like The Lion King and Dune, which saw him win an Academy Award for both.

He’s also worked on Pirates Of The Caribbean, Gladiator (and its upcoming sequel starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal), The Dark Knight and Inception.

Other highlights include Thelma & Louise, A League of Their Own, The Holiday and Planet Earth.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details for Hans Zimmers’ tour below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get Hans Zimmer tickets

Fans can sign up for an exclusive presale via his official website here. You’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale, which will take place at 10am local time on 24 September.

The general sale will then begin at 10am local time on 26 September via ticketmaster.co.uk for the UK dates and eventim.de for the Germany dates.

For tickets to the European shows, you can check your local listing below.