The strokers you never knew you needed are now on sale with 50 percent off.

These viral strokers you never knew you needed are currently up to 50 percent off – so you can get off at a discount.

The popular strokers are from sexual wellness brand The One and are here to help enhance solo or couple play.

There’s three available, including The One Rotating Stroker, which is currently 50 percent off its usual price.

There’s also The One Suction Stroker, with 15 different vibrations for 45 percent off and travel-friendly, The One Open-Ended Stroker, which is 40 percent off.

They’re currently exclusively available to shop in the UK at sextoys.co.uk, where the three stokers are on offer.

You can find out more about each of them below, including functions, prices and more.

You may like to watch

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What toys are on sale?

You can choose from three of the brand’s popular strokers that are currently on offer and here’s a little bit more you need to know about each of them:

The One Rotating Stroker

The One Rotating Stroker is designed to mimic the feel of oral stimulation.

The One Rotating Stroker is “a viral sensation for a reason”. Designed to mimic the feel of oral stimulation, this rechargeable stroker boasts nine patterns each of vibration, rotation and thrusting, as well as a warming function.

The stroker features a long handle for better control, and a control panel with the power button, button to control vibration and rotation and a display for the temperature.

The stretchy cup is wide enough to accommodate all sizes and the textured nubs inside deliver intense sensations and stimulation. Plus it’s also water resistant and USB rechargeable, so you can take it with you on-the-go.

The One Rotating Stroker was priced at £97.90 and has been discounted to £48.93 on sextoys.co.uk.

The One Suction Stroker

The One Suction Stroker combines 15 modes of vibration.

The One Suction Stroker combines 15 modes of vibration, thrusting and suction to deliver the sensations of oral sex.

This stroker’s sleeve is dotted with soft nubs to send you over the edge. There are vibrating bullet vibrators on either side of the sleeve to ratchet up the intensity, while the transparency of the sleeve allows for full views of all the action.

The control panel has easy to use buttons backlit with LED lighting to make it easy to cycle through the settings as desired. Plus, the stroker is also water resistant and USB rechargeable.

The One Suction Stroker was priced at £117.49 and has been discounted to £64.16 on sextoys.co.uk.

The One Open-Ended Stroker

The One Open-Ended Stroker has six modes of vibration and speed.

This stroker has been described as “perfect for travel, or anytime use”.

It’s ergonomically designed for comfort and ease of use, The One Open-Ended Stroker features a textured chamber crafted from the softest and most flexible TPE. A single push button on the side powers the unit through six speeds and patterns.

The One Open-Ended Stroker combines “function and style which is sure to give you a fulfilling experience every time”. Plus, the cleanup is easy: simply remove the sleeve and wash with gentle soap and water. The product is also water Resistant and USB rechargeable.

The One Open-Ended Stroker was priced at £87.42 and has been discounted to £52.46 on sextoys.co.uk.