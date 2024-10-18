Womanizer launches its first ever ‘silent’ vibrator

A ground-breaking new silent vibrator has been released by Womanizer – and this is everything you need to know.

The sexual wellness brand has dropped its first ever vibrator to “offer a whole new dimension of pleasure”.

Womanizer has extended its collection beyond its popular clitoral suction toys with the release of its first-ever vibrator.

The larger, oval-shaped Vibe has been created to cater to a broader range of needs and desires, and is ideal for those seeking less intense (but more enveloping) stimulation.

Unlike Womanizer’s signature Pleasure Air technology, used for its suction toys, the silent vibrator uses a new UltraWave Vibration technology.

Womanizer said: “This new technology features a unique motor that moves up and down, creating gentle, natural vibrations that are free from the friction and imbalances often found in traditional vibrators.”

However it’s biggest feature is the whisper-quiet motor, so you can have solo or partnered play with a vibrator without any disruption.

Below you can find out more about the Vibe from Womanizer and how to get yourself a discount.

What are the key features of Womanizer’s Vibe?

The Vibe from Womanzier is available in three colours.

The new Vibe from Womanizer has a number of key features, including:

Noiseless operation: users can enjoy discreet pleasure with Vibe’s whisper-quiet technology, ensuring complete privacy

10 intensity levels: tailor your experience with a range of intensity levels to suit your mood and preference

Autopilot modes: there’s three modes to experience hands-free pleasure with automatically varied stimulation patterns for an effortless and personalized journey

Pleasure edges: the ergonomic, lay-on design offers versatile stimulation with different surface areas, from the broad side to the pointed tip, allowing users to explore and experiment with various angles and sensations

Plus the Vibe is available in three colours, with sage, dusky pink and dark blue to choose from.

What do the reviews say?

The vibrator has been given a rating of 4.4 out of five by customers. (Womanizer)

The Vibe has a rating of 4.4 from users, which should give you an idea of its quality before purchasing.

One five-star reviewer said: “Really easy to control with just three buttons to control and activate the patterns or vibration intensity.”

“The toy in operation is REALLY quiet and would be confident in using on full power,” they added.

Another also highlighted the Vibe’s noise levels, writing: “I was a bit sceptical of the ultra quiet claim, I’ve had quiet toys before, and yes they are a little less noisy than regular…

“Not this little beauty, I was mind blow by how whisper quiet this toy is.”

What Womanizer deals are available?

Shoppers can get a discount on the new Vibe vibrator as well as the entire Womanizer website with an exclusive code.

If you use the discount code BUZZ20 during checkout then you’ll receive 20 percent off your order.

This discount is available until 17 November, so you’ve got a few more weeks to shop.

You can purchase the Vibe and other products from womanzier.com.