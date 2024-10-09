This ‘small but mighty’ vibrator is the product you never knew you needed

This small but mighty bullet vibrator from Promescent is the product you never knew you needed.

The sexual wellness brand has released its first collection of sex toys, including the Bullet Vibrator.

It’s been designed to elevate your intimate experiences during solo or partnered play, with a powerful, precise stimulation.

The small vibrator packs a mighty punch thanks to its nine different patterns and intensities.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The brand said: “Promescent has always been committed to improving the sexual wellness of individuals and couples, and this expansion into sex toys is a natural next step.

You may like to watch

“With years of expertise, including the creation of our bestselling Delay Spray, we’ve listened to customer feedback and applied the same rigorous quality standards to this new line.”

The new ‘Vibe Together’ range – and first sex toys from Promescent – features the Bullet Vibrator as well as a Rabbit Vibrator and Vibrating Penis Ring.

Below you can find out more about the Bullet Vibrator including how to get a discount.

How does the Promescent Bullet Vibrator work?

The bullet vibrator features nine different patterns and intensities. (Promescent)

The new product from the brand’s ‘Vibe Together’ collection is “designed to meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and pleasure, bringing accessible luxury into your intimate life”.

It has nine vibration patterns and intensities that you can customise to discover what suits your mood.

The Promescent Bullet Vibrator has a whisper quiet motor, so you can be discreet while using it, plus it’s waterproof, so you can use it in the bath or shower and it’s easy to clean.

Other functions include a USB charging point for long-lasting, uninterrupted pleasure and body-sage silicone, that mimics the softness of human skin for a natural feel during use.

You can shop the Promescent Bullet Vibrator and other products from the brand at promescent.com.