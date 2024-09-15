The sequel to queer rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue is on its way, according to producer Greg Berlanti, as the script is nearing completion.

Berlanti, who is also known for creating DC superhero series Arrow, confirmed that director Matthew López and Casey McQuiston – who wrote the original novel and source material for the film – are nearly done with the script.

He kept quiet on the plot details but believes that it will be well-received. Speaking to Variety, Berlanti said: “What’s so great is that it feels like the natural next step in the journey of these characters.”

The sequel was confirmed back in May following a special screening of the film in California, which led to celebrations among fans and the cast.

At the time, López told the crowd:”Yes, there’s going to be a sequel to the movie.”

“What made this film what it is, was that it was made with a lot of love and care, and we all had dog-eared copies of the book on set.. but we knew what it meant to be people and we were determined not to screw it up, and so the only thing I can say about a sequel is it will be made with the same attention and love,” López assured fans.

You may like to watch

There is no sequel to the novel so fans were happy to hear that McQuiston would be involved in writing the second movie.

Red, White & Royal Blue, which stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, was recently nominated for Outstanding Television Movie at the Emmy Awards.

The film sees Claremont-Diaz, the son of America’s first female president, and a British prince falling in love after being forced to become friends so as to avoid an international incident between their two respective countries.

It was lauded by critics after its release in 2023 for remaining faithful to the novel and the chemistry between the two male leads, as well as giving viewers a look at a beautiful, queer love story.

All of the original cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel.