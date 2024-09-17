Actor Marlon Wayans has blasted Elon Musk after for the way he has treated his trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Wayans, who has a trans son named Kai, revealed on the Club Shay Shay podcast that he owns a Tesla that he is “about to drive over a cliff” – and Musk’s treatment of his estranged trans daughter is the reason.

“I don’t like what he be saying about his trans child,” Wayans explained. “You don’t treat them babies like that, you don’t disown your baby. Love your child!”

Talking about his wider family and their acceptance of LGBTQ+ children, Wayans said: “l’m sad to say some parents, some family members, and some people it’ll take them a lifetime.

“They’ll never get to that magical place that I’m at which is just acceptance. Still my child. That’s my baby.”

Speaking about Kai’s transition, Marlon Wayans also opened up further, saying that being “the last to know” was “hard on me.”

The White Chicks star added: “But as hard as it was, I think that it’s not important. It’s important what you went through; the five steps of grief, but I think it’s important that you get to acceptance. And I’m proud to say it took me a week – but it felt like forever.”

Musk’s daughter recently blasted the tech giant after the release of a “defamatory” biography, with the 20 year old saying Elon Musk treated her as a “villain backstory-origin” or “excuse [to] explain away [Musk’s] behaviour”.

Musk more recently purposefully misgendered her, leading Wilson to slam him again.

After Musk claimed Wilson had been “killed [by the] woke mind virus,” adding: “My son is dead,” Wilson replied, saying: “If I’m going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic,” she said. “You just won’t stop lying about me in interviews, books, social media, etc. Thank God you’re absolutely terrible at it because otherwise this would be significantly more difficult.”

Wilson is the child of Musk and Canadian author Justine Musk, who was married to Elon from 2000 to 2008. She was born in 2004 with her twin, Griffin, and is the Tesla CEO’s third child.