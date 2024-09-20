Global All Stars eliminates fifth queen after Snatch Game of Love

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars has eliminated its fifth queen after a Snatch Game of Love featuring celebrity impersonations of Princess Diana, Annie Oakley and more.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead.

Last week on Global All Stars, Drag Race France starlet Soa De Muse was sent packing by Gala Varo, after the pair landed in the bottom following the season’s second design challenge. Miss Tessa Testicle, meanwhile, grabbed her first competition win (ever), leaving Gala and Nehellenia in the win-less club.

For episode seven – can you believe! – the queens are playing the Snatch Game of Love. Before that, though, Gala admits to the rest of the girls that last week, she nearly quit the competition due to self doubt. This is your reminder that she should have won the Talent Show, and not been in the bottom two for the last two weeks!

The Global All Stars girls have had their Snatch Game tested (World of Wonder)

The eight-strong cast have to get into quick drag and pose for new dating app Archer (tagline: ‘Aim high, shoot higher’), with Gala winning!

It’s then announced that the Snatch Game of Love is the flavour of the week, and the queens reveal their characters – but Miss Gala is getting a lot of screen time, which can only mean one thing…

Kween Kong is performing as either The Rock (funny) or a mystery surprise character, Tessa is doing nightlife legend (and Drag Race guest star) Susan Bartsch and Nehellenia is portraying Valentino.

Alyssa is bringing back Annie Oakley from her iconic All Stars 2 challenge, Vanity is doing a Phoebe-from-Friends inspired Loreen and Gala Varo is performing as telenovela actress Lauren León.

Kitty has Ru rolling with laughter in the Werk Room with her Lady Diana, and Pythia changes last minute from the Terminator to Zeus. Sure!

The Global All Stars Snatch Game kicks off (judged by Drag Race Espana guest judges the Javis) with the reveal that Kween Kong is actually playing ‘King Schlong’, while Gala sticks with Laura León, Kitty with Di and Nehellenia as legendary designer Valentino.

Kitty and Kween (predictably) do well, as does Nehellenia, but the edit is really pushing the audience to believe that Gala is missing the mark. Nehellenia does say that King Schlong would smell like “sh*t and banana,” which is so funny. Kween then says Gala smells like a taco which seems… suspicious.

In the next group, Alyssa’s Annie Oakley is insane, and Pythia’s (unprepared) Zeus is really funny. Vanity’s Loreen is also hilarious, but potentially not in the right ways. Tessa’s Susan Bartsch isn’t hitting, though.

Kitty and Alyssa are chosen as the winners of their group, but then the Javis start snogging each other, which is a huge surprise for everyone who thought they were brothers (me).

Runway Category is: Eat Me – food from around the globe, after which Kween and Alyssa are called safe, and Alyssa. is. furious.

Kitty, Nehellenia and Pythia are in the top, with Vanity, Gala and Tessa in the bottom. Kitty snatches the win – though Nelly and Pythia come very close – and the pair, along with Pythia and Tessa (who, for some reason, is dressed in a giant inflatable cow costume) are called safe.

One lipsync to “Ma Na Mah Na” by The Muppets (???) between Vanity and Gala later and the fifth eliminated queen from Global All Stars is … Gala Varo.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Episode one is available to stream on YouTube.

