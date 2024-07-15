Drag Race Global All Stars confirms gag-worthy cast and premiere date

Discover Proudly Amplifies Diverse Voices

What better way to prove that the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise has taken over the world than by chucking some of Planet Earth’s best queens into one talent-packed Global All Stars season?

That’s right: the days of a RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season occuring every few years are well and truly over. All Stars 9 is nearly over with an upcoming double-bill finale, All Stars 10 rumours are already kicking about and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World season two is on its way in just a week.

Now, some of the very best Drag Race queens from all across the Ru-niverse will be starting their engines and serving charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in the first ever Global All Stars season on Paramount+, which was announced in December 2022.

Confirmed today via an Olympic sized ‘Meet the Queens’ video, the cast of Global All Stars features international franchise finalists, a queen punished for blasphemy on her original season, and one all-time Drag Race legend.

Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race, season five, All Stars 2)

She’s back, back, back again!

Alyssa Edwards is hoping that third time’s a charm as she makes her eagerly anticipated Drag Race comeback. She was a lovely fifth alternate on RuPaul’s Drag Race season five, a lovely fourth alternate on All Stars 2, and could be a potential winner on Global All Stars.

The Texan queen is easily one of the most renowned stars to come out of the franchise, with an endless stream of memorable quotes, fierce fights and memes to back her up.

As she once said: “It’s not personal, it’s drag.” And she’ll be doing everything she can to claim victory.

Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique, season one)

Non-binary drag superstar Athena Likis was one of 10 queens who joined the first season of Drag Race Belgique, and was a hot contender for the crown, having won the first challenge in Drag Race Belgique history: the talent show.

She went on to win a second challenge, the makeover, and was loved by fans for her out-of-the-box runways. She eventually finished in second place, and will be scrabbling for that crown extra hard on Global All Stars.

Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines, season one)

Eva Le Queen was loved on her season for effortlessly combining comedy and fashion, and though she never won a maxi challenge, she placed “high” several times – including for the Snatch Game and makeover challenges.

She ultimately made it all the way to the final four, but was eliminated in third/fourth place.

Gala Varo – Drag Race Mexico season one

Drag queen and doctor of biomedicine Gala Varo impressed the judges and Drag Race fandom on Drag Race Mexico season one this summer. She proved herself as a queen of many talents, doing well in the Rusical, the makeover and the telenovela acting challenge, winning the girl group challenge and placing in the top two for the design challenge.

She made it all the way to the final, losing out on the crown to Cristian Peralta.

Kitty Scott-Claus (Drag Race UK, season three)

Pull your cracker, it’s your favourite Kitty. Ms.Scott-Claus joined a fairly exclusive club during her time on Drag Race UK season three: she became one of few queens across the franchise to never place below safe. It’s a feat only achieved by the likes of Bianca Del Rio, Envy Peru and Danny Beard.

She won two maxi challenges in a row, the “Miss Fugly Beauty Pageant” and the “Bra Wars” acting challenge, before just losing out on the crown to Krystal Versace. Expect her to be tough competition on Global All Stars.

Kween Kong (Drag Race Down Under, season two)

Kween Kong became a fan favourite on Drag Race Down Under for a few reasons: her frankly insane lip-sync performances, her status as a fierce competitor with two challenge wins (girl group and makeover) and her non-nonsense attitude to conflict.

Plus, she remains one of the most gorgeous queens – both in and out of drag – in the show’s history. Global All Stars has been calling her name ever since the show was announced, and boy are we glad she answered.

Miranda Lebrão – (Drag Race Brasil, season one)

Drag Race Brasil‘s first season only began airing at the end of August 2023, meaning it was a short break from the Werk Room for Miranda.

The Rio de Janeiro queen proved herself to be one of the season’s ultimate comedy queens, performing well in the Snatch Game, comedy sketch and acting challenges, and grabbing a challenge win for the Brazil Loves Puppets! challenge.

Though she was eliminated in the finale, Miranda’s appearance on Global All Stars marks the second go around.

From Brazil with love! 💚 @MirandaLeBrao is bringing it to #GlobalAllStars – starts streaming AUGUST 16 on @paramountplus! 💄 pic.twitter.com/7ezEiSB15B — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 15, 2024

Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia, season two)

Drag Race Italia star Nehellenia had an impressive run on her original season, which was the spinoff’s sophomore outing.

She won one challenge (the makeover) and was top two in the Rusical, eventually placing second/third overall. Nehellenia was also the only queen, besides the eventual winner La Diamond, to never place below safe. Pretty impressive.

Plus, she was voted Miss Congeniality. A performer, a look queen, and also just a lovely person? She’s going to be a joy to watch.

Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race, season two)

Pythia is widely considered one of the most well-rounded queens from across all four seasons of Canada’s Drag Race, having won both the Rusical episode and the makeover challenge before losing out on the crown to Icesis Couture.

She also performed well in the Snatch Game and the makeover challenge, while many viewers were obsessed with her unique sense of fashion. The two-headed look? The centaur runway? A force to be reckoned with.

Soa de Muse – (Drag Race France, season one)

On the inaugral Drag Race France season, Soa de Muse proved herself as a true contender for the crown, having succeeded at live singing (she won the talent show in episode one), slaying the Snatch Game, and winning the girl group challenge.

Even though she was in the bottom twice, her impressive lip-syncing abilities kept her in the contest, and she went all the way to the final.

Life is a cabaret! ❤️



Get into the Soa de Muse fantasy when #GlobalAllStars starts streaming AUGUST 16 on @paramountplus! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/67MZ84rHOi — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 15, 2024

Tessa Testicle – Drag Race Germany season one

Tessa Testicle’s appearance on season one of Drag Race Germany only began airing in September 2023 – but she’s already back.

She’s a surprising addition to the Global All Stars cast because, while all the other queens in the line-up made it to the finale on their season, or at least achieved a challenge win, Tessa was eliminated in eighth place after placing in the bottom three times in four episodes.

However, the Swiss queen did know how to serve a look … Is it challenge win time?

She's going balls to the wall! 💥 @TessaTesticle will slay when #GlobalAllStars starts streaming AUGUST 16 on @paramountplus! 👠 pic.twitter.com/s7cza5dv0b — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 15, 2024

Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sveridge, season one)

On the first season of Drag Race Sveridge, Vanity Vain’s very best moment came during the design challenge. She wowed the judges and the fans with her avant-garde, Lady Gaga-esque look, and ultimately won the episode.

She also performed well in general across the season, with some fans thinking she might take the crown, but eventually she made it to third place.

Can she do better against the other drag titans in the Global All Stars cast?

When will Global All Stars premiere?

As confirmed today, Global All Stars will premiere on 16 August.

Global All Stars will be available on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America.

The author’s content and opinions have not been pre-reviewed, approved or endorsed by Discover.