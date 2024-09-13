Global All Stars eliminates fourth queen after ‘gaggy’ challenge twist

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars has eliminated its fourth queen after a jet-setting mini challenge, cocktail hour design maxi challenge containing a gag-worthy twist and sickening lip-sync.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead.

Last week on Global All Stars, Drag Race Philippines star Eva Le Queen sashayed away after some breast-tacular Barbie parodies called ‘Boobie’, while Kween Kong nabbed the win after competing in a team alongside Kitty Scott-Claus and Alyssa Edwards. It’s RuGirls Vs. The World.

For episode six, titled ‘It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere’, the remaining queens are tasked with creating elegant cocktail hour runways – from scratch.

First things first, though, there’s a mini challenge. And all we can say is: ‘Budget, come thruuuuuu.’

The queens, in quick drag sans-makeup, are strapped into a Glamazonian Airways simulator, and told to apply their makeup midair. And yes, there’s a lot of turbulence.

After the challenge, Vanity Vain actually looks stunning, Kitty looks more busted than an early 2000s boy band, but Tessa Testicle wins – and nabs a cash tip of $2,500.

The queens are then told to pair up for this week’s design challenge; Kitty and Pythia (who are later joined by Nellehenia), Alyssa and Tessa, Soa and Vanity and Kween and Gala. Kitty also calls Nelly “Dolores Umbridge”, which seems very, very harsh.

But here comes the twist. After Ru announces that the design looks would be crafted from suitcases that each queen bought from home, he reveals that they won’t be using their own suitcases – but their partner’s.

The queens opening each other’s suitcases is very, very funny. Alyssa is not happy, whereas Tessa is thrilled. As Alyssa says: “Well, Tessa just won the lottery.”

Kitty has stitched Nehellenia right up, it must be said, with two panels of lycra and some lace. And Nehellenia cries, and then Kitty has a go at her. Ru has a few walkthroughs with the girls, Kween helps Soa with her makeup and Vanity has had to re-do her entire look the morning of the runway.

It must be said that no one does *badly* on this runway, but the weakest is perhaps Vanity. Alyssa, Kitty and Nehellenia are all called safe, leaving the bottoms as the aforementioned Vanity, Soa and for some reason, Gala Varo, for the second week in a row?

They want mother Gala Varo gone but she’s fighting for her fucking spot #GlobalAllStars pic.twitter.com/8EQzFOVziy — Gala Varo vs The World (@RihannaRelease) September 13, 2024

The tops are Kween, Tessa and (unsurprisingly) Pythia. In Untucked, Kitty has another pop at Nehellenia for crying, and Alyssa seems particularly pressed by being safe yet again.

After Untucked, Tessa, in a huge rudemption from her first design look, takes the win! Vanity is called safe, which is insane, and Soa and Gala are lipsyncing.

One performance to “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj later, and Gala has sent her second queen packing as Soa de Muse is told to sashay away.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Episode one is available to stream on YouTube.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.