Stevie Wonder announces surprise US tour dates for 2024.

Stevie Wonder has announced details of a surprise US tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The legendary musician will embark on the Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart arena tour next month.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm local time on 20 September via Ticketmaster.

The 10-date tour will begin in Pittsburgh and head to New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Greensboro and Atlanta across October.

He’ll then head to Milwaukee, Minneapolis and finish up the run on 30 October in Grand Rapids, MI.

The singer told Variety in a statement that the tour is a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war”.

He added that “as a special thank you”, the 25-time Grammy winner will be offering a portion of complimentary tickets “to those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart”.

The tour shares the same name as Wonder’s recent single “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” which marked his first new song in four years.

Earlier this year he also made an appearance on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, as he played the harmonica on her version of “Jolene”.

He also recently joined John Legend and Sheila E to perform at Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The singer showed his support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, telling the crowd: “We must keep on keeping on until we are truly a united people of these United States and then we will reach a higher ground.”

Fans can also expect to hear some of his iconic hits during the 10-date run in October. Ahead of Stevie Wonder tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Stevie Wonder tickets for his tour?

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on 20 September via Ticketmaster.

Due to the last-minute announcement there will be no presales, so all tickets will be released during the general sale.

8 October – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

10 October – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

12 October – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

15 October – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

17 October – Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

19 October – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

22 October – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

24 October – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

27 October – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

30 October – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena