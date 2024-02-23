Beyoncé recently announced her move to country music with the upcoming release of her new album, Act II, and it seems the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton, has shown her support for the fellow star.

Beyoncé announced that she’s in her country girl era with the news of her upcoming album — a far cry from her most recent R&B and Soul albums Renaissance (2022) and Lemonade (2016).

Her new single from the upcoming country release, “Texas Hold ‘Em”, has already made chart history. The singer has become the first Black woman to ever score a number-one single on the country music Billboard charts.

The 42-year-old “Break My Soul” singer is also the first female artist to have a song hit number one on the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts simultaneously, according to Variety.

Veteran country star Parton took to Instagram on 22 February to share her support, explaining that she’s “excited” to hear new music from the pop-turned-country star.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” she began. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.

“Can’t wait to hear the full album!”, she concluded. “Love, Dolly.”

The singer released a second single from the upcoming album, 16 Carriages. In 2022, Beyoncé announced that her Renaissance album would be the first of a trilogy, so part two was always impending.

Although her upcoming release will mark the first full country album for the singer, it’s not the first time she’s flirted with the genre. The singer was raised in the country music hotspot of Houston, Texas, and much of her previous album art and imagery has drawn inspiration from her roots.

The track Daddy Lessons from her 2016 album Lemonade was an undeniable country bop. However, the track was rejected by The Recording Academy when submitted for Grammy consideration by the singer at the time.

Of course, her husband Jay-Z slammed the academy this year for never awarding the singer with Album of the Year, despite winning 32 Grammys.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year.”

Jay-Z continued, “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

Act II is set to be released on 29 March.