Blackpink member Lisa is set to star in the upcoming season of The White Lotus, it has been confirmed — and Blinks are fighting for their lives.

The third season of the Golden Globe-winning dark comedy-drama is in the works, with the third series returning to HBO in 2025.

Previously, the only confirmed cast member of the upcoming season is Wonka star Natasha Rothwell. The actor played spa manager and aspiring entrepreneur Belinda Lindsey in season one of the series.

But now, it appears that the cast list is growing, with the K-pop star heading up the impending series in her acting debut. Variety confirmed the news, adding that Lisa will be credited under her given name Lalisa Manobal in the third season.

Fans of the MONEY hitmaker quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement at the announcement. “LA LISA WORLD DOMINATION IS HAPPENING,” wrote one fan.

“Mother is coming to save the show,” a different fan penned, while a third added: “She’s moving like the superstar she is, you just have to respect.”

The outlet also reported that Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise), Michelle Monaghan (Made of Honor), Parker Posey (Party Girl), and Tayme Thapthimthong would also be joining the cast in the third season.

Of course, Blinks will know while Lisa is one-fourth of the South Korean supergroup, she was born and raised in Thailand — which is the location for the third season of The White Lotus. The series will begin filming in the country on the islands of Koh Samui and Phuket, as well as the capital city of Bangkok, this month, according to the outlet.

The first season was set in Hawaii and won 10 Emmy awards, whilst the second season was set in Sicily and achieved five Emmy awards.

Fellow Blackpink members Jennie and Jisoo have already made their acting debuts in HBO’s The Idol and The Producers, respectively. Jisoo landed her first leading role in the JTBC K-Drama Snowdrop, which is available on Disney+.

The group, which also includes singer-songwriter Rosé, were recently praised by King Charles for their environmental activism.

The girl group were among the attendees at a state banquet for the South Korean president at Buckingham Palace in November to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Korea’s diplomatic relationship with the UK.