Actor Billy Porter has called out people who say they still haven’t decided who to vote for in the upcoming US presidential election.

As the US prepares to go to the polls on 5 November to decide whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will enter the White House, Porter took aim at those still one the fence.

Posting a TikTok while walking along the High Line park in New York, Porter said: “Imma talk politics for a second. Undecided about what? Pull your sh*t together. It’s democracy or not. And we all know that.

“They’re saying the quiet part out loud now. When people show you who they are, believe them the first time. We did not, many people held their noses and voted for him,” he continued, clearly referring to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“You know who they are. Imma name names later. I’m trying to be nice today but y’all know who I’m talking about. You people in positions of power let this happen, you held your noses and you voted for that man, some of you twice. He doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near the office, he never deserved to be anywhere near the office and y’all knew that the first time.”

“You’re not heroes. The people who I’m talking about, you’re not heroes. Undecided about what, people? Undecided about what?”

The Pose star’s video has attracted more than 50,000 views and 10,000 likes. In the accompanying caption, he was even firmer in his condemnation of Trump, writing: “The decision is clear y’all: democracy or not. This sh*t ain’t regular or normal. My first and last question is: undecided about what?

Although it’s not immediately clear whom Porter was talking about when he mentioned “people in positions of power who let this happen”, many one-time Trump staffers have reportedly denounced the former president and said they would not vote for him in November.

Porter has been a vocal supporter of the Democrats for many years, recently standing next to president Joe Biden during a Juneteenth event, and was invited to the Democratic National Conference in August. He told CBS he was excited by the Harris-Walz ticket “being for all the people”.

He went on to say: “I am a human being whose rights have been up for legislation since the moment I could comprehend thought. It’s time for that to change. It’s important we move forward and not go back, we know the difference this time around.

Comparing Trump with his rival for the White House, vice-president Kamala Harris, Porter added: “Black and white, [female and male], prosecutor versus felon. Democracy or not. I’m confident we’re going to get over this threshold.”

