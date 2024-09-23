Former US president Donald Trump has said he won’t run for the presidency in four years’ time if he loses to Kamala Harris this November.

He is running for a third time after being elected in 2016, before losing to Joe Biden in 2020. A recent Human Rights Campaign (HRC) poll showed that the Democrat pairing of Harris and Tim Walz have a 67-point lead over their Republican rivals among LGBTQ+ voters.

Appearing on US news show Full Measure, Trump was asked if he would run again in 2028, when he will be 82– older than Biden is now – if he loses to Harris on 5 November.

“No, I don’t… I think that will be, that will be it,” he replied.

In 2020, Trump falsely claimed widespread election fraud after he lost the election. In May, a jury found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, in what has been dubbed a “hush money” trial.

In the run-up to the this year’s vote, a large majority of trans people in the US have reported feeling anxious about the outcome. Trump’s campaign has been notorious for including misinformation about transgender people as the former president looks to win back the White House.

By comparison, vice-president Harris has a history of LGBTQ+ advocacy and is being openly supported by many queer celebrities, including Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X and Raven-Symoné.

