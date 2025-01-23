Cyrus family say they’re ‘genuinely worried’ about Billy Ray after Trump performance

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has said he and his sisters are “genuinely worried” about father Billy Ray, after the country star performed at the Liberty Ball event to mark Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Billy Ray’s shambolic performance on Monday (20 January) was plagued with technical difficulties, with the singer reportedly not being able to hear his own guitar during renditions of “Achy Breaky Heart” and Lil Nax X collaboration “Old Town Road.”

While performing, Miley’s dad, who appeared opposite her in all four seasons of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, joked: “Y’all want me to sing more or you want me to just get the hell off the stage? In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going or, as President Trump would say, ‘You gotta fight’.”

Shortly after the performance, the musician’s son wrote on Instagram: “Me and the girls [Trace’s sisters Brandi, Noah and Miley] have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life.

“Sadly, the man I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognise now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

Trace, also a musician, added: “I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea and I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help.”

Billy Ray has not publicly acknowledged Trace’s post but did refer to the technical issues he experienced at the Liberty Ball.

“I wouldn’t have missed the honour of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I was there because president Donald J. Trump invited me,” he said. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve [learnt] through all these years when the producer says ‘you’re on’, you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell.

“I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll.”

Rascal Flatts, Village People, Nelly, Carrie Underwood and Gavin DeGraw also performed at events to mark Trump’s return to power, prompting criticism from some fans.

