Latitude Festival announces first headliner for 2025

Latitude Festival has announced for its 2025 edition including the first confirmed headliner.

The festival will return to Henham Park on 24-27 July with legendary musician Sting headlining.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for Latitude Festival from Ticketmaster.

Announcing the first headliner, the festival said: “With his decades-spanning career and a legacy to match, Sting’s impact on music is immeasurable.

“From iconic hits like “Every Breath You Take”, “Roxanne”, “Fields of Gold” and more, to his innovative fusion of rock, pop, and world music, Sting is nothing short of a global icon.

“You won’t want to miss when he headlines our Obelisk Arena for the 19th edition of Latitude.”

It’s part of his summer 2025 tour, which includes a headline set at Isle of Wight Festival, and outdoor shows in the likes of Glasgow, Liverpool and Cardiff.

This year’s Latitude Festival saw sets from Kasabian, London Grammar, Duran Duran, Keane, The Vaccines and Nile Rodgers & Chic to name a few.

Ahead of more Latitude 2025 announcements in the coming months, you can find out everything you need to know about tickets below.

When do Latitude tickets go on sale for 2025?

Tickets for Latitude 2025 are now on sale and they’re available from Ticketmaster.

There’s a number of different ticket options including weekend camping tickets, family camping tickets an packages for cars, caravans and campervans and Latitude Luxury tickets.

You can find out more about those packages including prices on Ticketmaster.

Who’s on the lineup?

The first headliner confirmed for Latitude 2025 is Sting, who announced it alongside his summer tour dates.

The date of his set is to be confirmed, as well as other artists on the lineup, so watch this space for updates.