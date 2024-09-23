Isle of Wight Festival announces 2025 lineup and ticket details

Isle of Wight Festival has confirmed the lineup and ticket details for the 2025 edition – and this is everything you need to know.

The huge festival will return next summer across 19-22 June with headline sets from Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake.

Tickets for Isle of Wight 2025 go on sale from 8am on 25 September via Ticketmaster.

They’ll be joined by Faithless, who will close the Friday night of the festival, Teddy Swims, Olly Murs, Texas, The Script and Paul Heaton.

Other names confirmed for the 2025 edition of Isle of Wight Festival include Clean Bandit, Example, Alison Moyet and James, who will perform across the weekend.

The festival sees Timberlake continue his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which recently wrapped up a European arena leg.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his latest album alongside big hits “Cry Me a River”, “SexyBack” and more.

While Sting’s appearance is part of a wider UK summer tour, which includes outdoor shows in the likes of Glasgow, Liverpool and Cardiff.

More artists will be announce for the lineup in the coming months, and you can find out everything you need to know about Isle of Wight tickets below.

How to get Isle of Wight 2025 tickets?

Tickets for Isle of Wight go on general sale at 8am on Wednesday, 25 September via Ticketmaster.

If you’re a Three mobile customer then you can access an exclusive 48-hour presale. This is available via the Three+ Rewards app and three.co.uk/threeplus, which is now live until 8am on 25 September, ahead of the general sale.

The first release is for weekend tickets, with other ticket types being released at a later date.

What’s the lineup?

