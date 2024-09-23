The Script announce 2025 UK and Ireland summer tour.

The Script have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform a string of outdoor shows next summer as part of their Satellites World Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 28 September via Ticketmaster.

The summer tour will begin on 20 June in Thetford Forest as part of the Forest Live series, which they’ll also headline at Westonbrit Arboretum.

Other shows include Cardiff Castle, Llangollen Pavilion, Eden Project, Scarborough and Halifax, with a final date at Thomond Park Stadium on 12 July in Limerick City.

Plus, they’ll also perform at Isle of Wight Festival 2025 on the Saturday alongside headliners Stereophonics.

It follows up their 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour, which includes three nights at Dublin’s 3Arena as well as shows in London, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow this November.

It’ll be in support of their recently released seventh studio album, Satellites, which features singles “Both Ways” and “At Your Feet”.

Fans can also expect to hear hits from their back catalogue including “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved”, “For the First Time”, “Breakeven” and “Hall of Fame”.

You can find out everything you need to know about The Script tickets for their UK and Ireland tour below.

How to get The Script tickets for their 2025 tour?

They go on general sale at 10am on 28 September via Ticketmaster.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on 25 September. This is available to O2 and Virgin customers and can be accessed via the O2 mobile app and via priority.o2.co.uk.

While limited tickets are available for their 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour via Ticketmaster.