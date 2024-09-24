Anti-LGBTQ+ activist Corey DeAngelis is at the centre of controversy after allegations surfaced that he previously appeared in gay porn.

The senior fellow at the American Federation for Children, who has described himself as a “school-choice evangelist”, frequently appears on Fox News and has become known for his anti-LGBTQ+ views. He is also the author of The Parent Revolution, a guide which supposedly sets out to “rescue your kids from the radicals running our schools”.

But a report on Straight Up Gay Porn [via The Advocate] alleges that DeAngelis had a past as an adult performer who went by the name Seth Rose and performed solo sex acts on camera alongside other men.

People on X/Twitter have been quick to call out the perceived hypocrisy, with LGBTQ+ activist Matt Bernstein sharing images purportedly of DeAngelis in his past career, alongside a caption which read: “Just learned this anti-lgbtq school reform guy does gay porn.”

Others noted that he has gone silent on social media since the allegations surfaced.

DeAngelis has frequently used social media to share his anti-LGBTQ+ views and last week shared a post by Republican congressman Mike Johnson which attacked president Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris for “spreading woke ideologies”.

Speaker of the house Johnson has previously said he wanted to crack down on pupils under the age of 10 in the US learning anything about LGBTQ+ people. DeAngelis quote-tweeted the message, writing: “It’s time to pass the Educational Choice for Children Act. School choice defeats the woke mind virus.”

During his appearances on Fox, he has also hit out at inclusivity in schools, claiming “they want to indoctrinate your kids, not educate them”.

PinkNews has contacted DeAngelis and Blurred Media, the parent company of the adult film studio that produced the content, for comment.