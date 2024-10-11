Corey DeAngelis, an objector of public schools who frequently criticises LGBTQ+ rights in education, has spoken out about his previous involvement in gay adult films and believes he is a victim of a “cancellation attempt”.

DeAngelis – well-known for his views on diverting public funding to private and charter schools – spoke out about the controversy after videos and pictures of his performance in adult films under the pseudonym “Seth Rose” resurfaced.

The anti-LGBTQ+ activist said in a recent interview on the Christian Broadcasting Network: “There are images and videos circulating of me from my college days about a decade ago that I’m not proud of. They’re embarrassing.”

DeAngelis, who describes himself as a “School Choice Evangelist” also confirmed that the videos are of him. “I’m nude in those videos and pictures,” he admitted.

He called the controversial images a politically driven attack from the left and his opponents working in education. “There has been a cancellation attempt from the left, and my political opponents are trying to accuse me of hypocrisy. Their claims fall flat.”

He added that he wanted to continue to fight to “protect children” from exposure to such adult content. “I don’t want this kind of material to be in front of children in the K-12 education system before they are consenting adults.” As per NCSL, most states which offer sex education classes state the information provided must be “age appropriate” and factually correct. Sex education does not include depictions of pornography.

He continued: “If I was able to be lured in to make bad decisions as a young adult in college, just imagine how much worse it could be for younger people.”

DeAngelis reportedly has links to Project 2025, a proposed manifesto for the ultra-conservative faction of the Republican Party which threatens the rights and advancements of the LGBTQ+ community in the US. The project also threatens to roll back federal protections for LGBTQ+ students by removing policies which ensure their safety in schools.