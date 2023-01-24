After Harley Quinn gives Poison Ivy a particularly mind-blowing orgasm for Valentine’s Day, the inhabitants of Gotham are set to well and truly have their bat-caves explored (sorry).

Adult animated series Harley Quinn follows the warped psychiatrist’s misadventures after a breakup with the Joker – and has thus far given fans the best depiction of the iconic Harley Quinn/ Poison Ivy romance shown in various comic book arcs.

The Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special leads on from the conclusion of series three in which Ivy goes haywire and nearly destroys Gotham with killer plants, following the pair’s first major fight after they become an ‘official’ couple in the second season’s finale.

Judging by the teaser, it looks like Harley and Ivy are back on very good terms. The special holiday episode follows the same R-rated tone of the main series, which stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn and Lake Bell as Poison Ivy.

In the trailer, Harley and Ivy have such powerful sex that Ivy accidentally casts a spell over Gotham that causes all of its citizens to rip off their clothes, grab the nearest goon and “do it in the streets, like animals”, as Harley says.

Other featured storylines in the trailer include Bane asking the rhyming demon Etrigan for a “bigger penis”, the Riddler proposing to his boyfriend Clock King and Catwoman delivering bat-shaped chocolates to – you guessed it – Batman in prison, where he remains following season three.

“You can’t possibly be mad at me for getting you off too good, that is not a thing!” yells Harley in the trailer.

“S**t, man, you got a point,” says Poison Ivy.

So she does.

Margot Robbie, who has played Harley Quinn in two Suicide Squad-centric films as well as the Quinn-centric Birds of Prey, has previously pushed for a live-action romance between the characters.

The actor admitted she’d been “pestering” DC and Warner Bros constantly to allow her Harley Quinn character to finally find love with Poison Ivy during an interview in May 2021. The actor shared that she “chewed their ear off about it all the time”, so much so that she thought DC “must be sick of hearing it”.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special releases on HBO Max on 9 February.