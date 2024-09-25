Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden has announced his engagement to his partner, saying he couldn’t be happier.

The Scottish actor, who appeared in Holby City, Heartbeat and Sex, Chips & Rock n’ Roll, has kept his private life away from the spotlight and never previously spoken about his sexuality, so it was something of a surprise when he announced on Tuesday (24 September) his plans to marry artist Rob Smales.

McFadden posted an Instagram picture of them together to announce their engagement, saying: “Couldn’t be happier to be engaged to be married to my amazing soulmate, Rob.”

The caption was punctuated with the hashtag “love is love”.

McFadden won Strictly Come Dancing with professional dance partner Katya Jones in 2017. Last year, he narrated a production of The Rocky Horror Show and most recently has been seen on the West End stage, playing Sam in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The couple also shared their news on X/Twitter, prompting lots of replies.

You may like to watch

McFadden’s 2017 Strictly Come Dancing cast-mate Richard Coles wrote: “Woohoo! Love you, Joe.”

We might be in need of someone to officiate…😘 — Joe McFadden ⁣🧢 (@mrjoemcfadden) September 24, 2024

Joe responded, by pointing out that they “might be in need of someone to officiate [the wedding]” with a kissing emoji.

TV presenter Laura Whitmore posted: “Congrats xx”, with several heart emojis, and Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell responded: “I bought the hat ages ago. Glorious news. Glorious couple. Couldn’t be happier for you both. Loving the love.”

2:22 A Ghost Story cast-mate Donna Air wrote: “Congratulations, so happy for you both.”

Joe McFadden had previously been private about his sexuality and personal life

Although McFadden has not spoken about his sexuality publicly, he has made comments in the past about his dating life. After lifting the Strictly glitter-ball trophy, he told the Daily Record: “I don’t know why I’m single. I must be unlovable, I don’t know. Who knows? Maybe I work too hard.”

A few years earlier when asked by The Scotsman about his love life, he said: “It’s not really anyone’s business. I don’t mean to sound aggressive or confrontational but it’d be like going up to that guy [points to a waiter] and asking who he’s sleeping with. It’s rude.

“I do understand that people want to know because they know who you are and they want to know the details of your life, but you give so much of your life to the job that I want some bits for myself.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.