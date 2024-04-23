2:22 A Ghost Story announces West End return and casting details.

2:22 A Ghost Story has announced its return to the West End – and this is how to get tickets.

The award-winning show will open at London’s Gielgud Theatre on 25 May alongside its UK and Ireland tour.

It’s also been confirmed that the West End run will star Stacey Dooley and James Buckley as Jenny and Ben.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr, the thriller revolves around a woman named Jenny, who believes she is being haunted at 2:22am every night.

Dooley said: “Delighted to be involved in the next adaptation of 2:22! I fell for the play when I went to watch it in 2022. All four characters feel so familiar, which means the subtle ‘ghost story’ just works so brilliantly. Can’t wait to bring Jenny back to life! Let’s go!”

2:22 A Ghost Story has been seen by over 690,000 people to date, and it has been staged in 18 UK cities including London, as well as international seasons in Los Angeles and Melbourne.

It’s currently in the midst of a UK and Ireland tour, which will stop off in the likes of Nottingham, Sunderland, Manchester and Dublin until August.

The production originally premiered in 2020 at the Noël Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood.

It has since played at venues including the Gielgud Theatre, Criterion Theatre, Lyric Theatre and Apollo Theatre.

The show also received three Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Play and Best Actress for Allen.

The production has since featured a number of notable names including Cheryl, Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Giovanna Fletcher and Tom Felton to name a few.

Ahead of its return to the West End, you can find out how to get 2:22 A Ghost Story tickets and it’s full tour schedule below.

How to get 2:22 A Ghost Story tickets

It’s been confirmed that the production will return to the West End from 25 May, 2024.

The show is currently scheduled to run at the Gielgud Theatre until 4 August, 2024 and tickets will be available this April.

Theatregoers can sign up via the show’s official website to access priority booking, with tickets being released from 10am BST on 23 April.

Tickets will then be released in a general sale from 10am BST on 24 April.

Alongside its return to the West End, the show is currently in the midst of a UK and Ireland tour. This is the show’s schedule for 2024: